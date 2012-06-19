June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine tranches of the Apulia Finance N.2 Srl (Apulia 2), Apulia Finance N.3 Srl (Apulia 3) and Apulia Finance N.4 Srl (Apulia 4), a series of three Italian RMBS transactions comprising loans originated and serviced by BancApulia S.p.A., an entity operating primarily in the southern regions of Italy and part of Veneto Banca S.c.p.a. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'). Apulia 2 is backed by 100% of residential loans, while Apulia 3 and 4 both comprise a small portion of commercial loans (less than 10%), for which Fitch has applied assumptions as set out in its SME CLO criteria to analyse the expected loss for these portions of the pools. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmations reflect the adequate credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes to withstand the stresses for the relevant ratings. The Negative Outlooks on the 'AAAsf' ratings reflect the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (IDR; see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 01 February 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com). The sequential repayment of the notes allows for the CE to continue building up. The structures of these transactions feature a provisioning mechanism whereby defaults recognised in each period are provisioned for using available excess spread and applied towards payment of the note principal, therefore accelerating the amortisation. Defaults in the three Apulia transactions include loans that have either 7 monthly, 5 quarterly or 3 semi-annual unpaid instalments or loans that have been classified as 'in sofferenza' by the servicer. Credit support to the rated notes in each transaction is additionally provided by a reserve fund in the target amount of EUR5.1m in Apulia 2, EUR7.1m and EUR11.6m in Apulia 3 and 4, respectively. As of the most recent interest payment date (IPD) of March 2012 for Apulia 3 and April 2012 for Apulia 2 and 4, the reserves stood at around 68% of the target amount for Apulia 2, at 60% for Apulia 3, and at 89% for Apulia 4. The drawings, which occurred since 2009, were driven by period defaults which were not fully offset by the amount of recoveries and excess spread flowing through. Notwithstanding the current reserves standing below target, Fitch believes the CE available to the class A and B notes remains strong enough to absorb further draws, thus resulting in the affirmation of the ratings. For the same reason, the class B notes' Outlooks remain Stable. The last two IPDs have seen a lower volume of loans rolling through into default, while the gross excess spread generated by the pools, combined with the volume of recoveries, remained limited. Overall this resulted in a marginal replenishment of the reserve funds in Apulia 2 and 4, but further drawings for Apulia 3. As the pools continue to delever and the majority of the loans are linked to a floating index rate, Fitch expects the excess spread generated by the pools to compress further. This will increase reliance on future flows of recoveries as well as the good performance of the underlying assets. Fitch does not expect the reserve funds for these three transactions to be replenished to their target amounts in the near future. The volatility of the reserves leaves the most junior notes more exposed to deterioration in asset performance. For this reason the Outlooks on the class C notes of Apulia 2 and 3 were revised to Negative from Stable, while it remains Negative for class C of Apulia 4. Apulia Finance N.2 Srl (Apulia 2): Class A (ISIN IT0003487623) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; Class B (ISIN IT0003487631) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; Class C (ISIN IT0003487649) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. Apulia Finance N.3 Srl (Apulia 3): Class A (ISIN IT0003742951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; Class B (ISIN IT0003742969) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive; Class C (ISIN IT0003742977) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. Apulia Finance N.4 Srl (Apulia 4): Class A (ISIN IT0004127574) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; Class B (ISIN IT0004127582) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; Class C (ISIN IT0004127590) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess the ratings were investor and servicer reports and loan-by-loan data. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 10 August 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 01 June 2012; 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance