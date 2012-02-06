(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB(exp)' rating to Brasil Telecom
S.A.'s (BTM) proposed US$1 billion senior notes due 2022. Proceeds
from the issuance are expected to be uses for refinancing needs and general
corporate uses.
Fitch currently rates Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A. (TNE) and its
subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Oi, as follows:
TNE
--Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB';
--National scale rating 'AAA(bra)'.
Telemar Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR)
--Local Currency IDR 'BBB';
--Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB';
--National scale rating 'AAA(bra)';
--US$1.75 billion senior notes due 2020 'BBB';
--US$750 million senior notes due 2019 'BBB';
--EUR750 million senior notes due 2017 'BBB';
--BRL2.25 billion fifth debenture issuance maturing 2014 & 2020 'AAA(bra)'.
BTM
--Local Currency IDR 'BBB';
--Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB';
--National scale rating 'AAA(bra)';
--BRL1.08 billion fifth debenture issuance due 2013 'AAA(bra)';
--BRL1.1 billion senior notes due 2016 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Oi's ratings incorporate its strong market position, business scale, diverse
service platforms, moderate regulatory risk, solid cash flow generation and a
manageable debt maturity profile. The ratings also reflect an intense
competitive environment that has resulted in modest operating results and a
long-term expectation that net debt to EBITDA should remain around 1.7 times
(x). Under Fitch's approach for rating entities within a corporate group
structure, ratings of TNE, TMAR and BTM are equalized and viewed on a
consolidated basis as the linkage between subsidiaries is considered strong.
These companies have operational and strategic ties and historically have been
cross defaults and debt guarantees from the parent. Fitch views the proposed
corporate reorganization of TNE and its subsidiaries as positive, as it will
simplify the ownership structure and will strengthen its financial profile
despite the cash disbursements at the end of the transaction. The resulting
entity will have full ownership of the cash flows of the operating companies,
including BTM, which prior to the transaction it only had 49%.
Fitch expects that the unconsolidated capital structures of the resulting
entities should tend to converge in the medium term as BTM has lower leverage
than TMAR. Under the corporate reorganization plan, which is expected to close
during the first half of this year, TMAR shares will be exchanged for shares of
Coari Participacoes S.A. (Coari) and TMAR will become a subsidiary of Coari. At
the same time, Coari and TNE will merge into BTM. Coari and TNE should cease to
exist and TMAR, holder of the concession, will remain a 100% subsidiary of BTM.
Telemar Participacoes S.A. will remain the controlling shareholder of the
resulting entity, BTM, which will be renamed Oi, S.A. Prior to the merger, BTM
will distribute a BRL1.5 billion dividend of which BRL761 million should go to
minority shareholders and the rest will go to Coari. In addition, the company
will need to disburse an estimated BRL1.75 billion -BRL2.25 billion for
withdrawal rights to shareholders of TMAR and Coari that do not approve or elect
not to participate in the share exchange.
Cash flow generation remains solid, despite strong competitive environment
that has resulted in lower revenues. Growth in mobile and broadband services has
not been sufficient to compensate for fixed services revenue declines. For the
12 months ended on Sept. 30, 2011, net revenues and EBITDA reached BRL28.2
billion and BRL9.3 billion, respectively. EBITDA margin has declined, even when
adding back non recurrent items, and is expected to continue under pressure.
Cash flow from operations (CFO) of BRL7.9 billion has been sufficient to meet
capital expenditures of BRL4.8 billion and dividends payments of BRL634 million,
resulting in positive free cash flow of BRL2.4 billion. Manageable Liquidity
Liquidity is underpinned by high cash balances, strong cash generation, access
to credit and a manageable debt maturity profile. For the 12 months ended Sept.
30, 2011 total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA were 3.0 times (x) and
1.7x, respectively which is in line with Fitch's expectations. Pro forma the
corporate reorganization, assuming a full participation of the share exchange
and considering the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Fitch estimates that Oi S.A.
unconsolidated total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA should be 2.4x and
0.7x, respectively.
Conversely, TMAR unconsolidated total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA
for this same period should be 3.2 and 2.2x, respectively. Fitch expects the
unconsolidated leverage of Oi S.A. and TMAR to converge in the medium term.
Total net debt to EBITDA should remain close to 1.7x over the long term. As of
Sept. 30, 2011, total consolidated debt at TNE was BRL27.6 billion; composed of
22% of the debt by BNDES, 18% by financial institutions, 22% local debentures,
25% international bonds and 13% international development banks. After hedges,
only 2% of total debt will have exposure to foreign currency; similar to FX
exposure by other incumbent peers in the region. Of total debt and cash,
BRL5.6/BRL4.7 billion is allocated at BTM, BRL20.2/6.3 billion at TMAR and
BRL1.8/0.5 billion at TNE with indebtedness having an average cost of 95% of the
CDI rate. Key Rating Drivers: Factors that can trigger a negative rating action
include leveraged acquisitions, a substantial increase in capital expenditures
or deteriorating cash flow generation that turns out in a material change in the
company's capital structure that results in a sustained increase in net leverage
beyond 1.7x over time.
Positive factors to credit quality include growing cash flow from mobile
services in Sao Paulo, geographical diversification outside of Brazil and lower
leverage levels over time.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)