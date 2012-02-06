(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating action on several major Italian
banking groups, downgrading Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Banco
Popolare's (Popolare) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+', Iccrea Holding (Iccrea) and Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca's (UBI
Banca) Long-term IDRs to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and Intesa Sanpaolo's (Intesa)
Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A'. At the same time the agency has affirmed
UniCredit SpA (UniCredit), Banca Popolare di Sondrio (Sondrio) and Banco di
Desio e della Brianza (Desio) at 'A-'.
The IDRs have all been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) where they had
been placed on 20 December 2011. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of the Italian Republic
(Italy) to 'A-'/Negative on 27 January 2012. Given the close link between bank
and sovereign risk on both sides of banks' balance sheets, the key factors that
drove the Italian sovereign action also contributed to the downgrades and
Negative Outlooks on the Italian banks(see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six
Eurozone Sovereigns" and "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Italy to 'A-';
Outlook Negative", available on www.fitchratings.com).
In addition, Fitch expects a marked deterioration in Italy's near-term economic
outlook, forecasting a 1.7% GDP contraction in 2012 and only modest growth of
0.2% in 2013. This deterioration is likely to result in further asset quality
deterioration and higher loan impairment charges, placing banks' mostly weak
profitability under further pressure.
The pressure on funding and liquidity for Italian banks, which had intensified
during Q411, has eased somewhat as the result of access to three-year funding
from the European Central Bank (ECB). This access has been facilitated by the
banks' ability to issue government-guaranteed bonds which can be used as
collateral for ECB financing operations. The cheaper price of this funding will
also partly mitigate pressure on funding costs in the short term given the
relatively low cost of this funding source. Nonetheless, Fitch believes Italian
banks now face less predictable wholesale market access and structurally higher
funding costs both on wholesale and retail sources.
Four of the big five banks subject to the European Banking Authority (EBA)
stress test reported capital shortfalls (with the exception of Intesa Sanpaolo)
also as a result of their Italian government debt holdings. With the exception
of UniCredit, which closed a EUR7.5bn capital increase in January 2011, all
banks have reportedly stated that they would take measures to meet the EBA 9%
threshold without raising fresh capital. As Fitch has noted previously,
"enhancing the capital resilience of banks is positive for individual banks and
banking confidence in general" but that "greater market confidence in policy
makers' ability to resolve the underlying sovereign crisis also remains key (see
"Restoring Confidence in European Banks" 28 October 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com). The core elements of such capital enhancement plans are
incorporated into Fitch's rating analyses but must be weighed against other key
rating drivers, most notably the ongoing sovereign-bank linkages associated with
the eurozone crisis and the stressed macro-economic operating environment.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banco
Desio, Iccrea Holding, Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI Banca and UniCredit follows the
Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. The Outlook primarily reflects the
risks associated with a further intensification of the eurozone financial crisis
and the potential impact on the banks' performance and on market confidence. The
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of MPS and Banco Popolare are Stable. These
banks' Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floors (SRF), and in the event
of a moderate sovereign downgrade in the future, Fitch does not expect to revise
the 'BBB' SRFs for these two banks.
Fitch affirmed the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRF) for seven of
the eight banks. The SRFs of Intesa and UniCredit have been affirmed at 'BBB+',
one notch below the Italian sovereign IDR and reflect Fitch's belief that the
propensity of the Italian authorities would be highest to provide extraordinary
support to their two largest banks if needed. The SRFs of Iccrea (revised
downwards by one notch), MPS, UBI Banca and Popolare are a notch lower at 'BBB'.
Fitch also believes there to be a high probability that these banks would be
given extraordinary support, if necessary, but the lower SRF reflects their
smaller size. The 'BB' and 'B+' SRFs of Sondrio and Desio reflect Fitch's belief
of there to be, respectively, a moderate and limited probability of
extraordinary sovereign support being provided if needed.
Despite a reduced ability of the Italian authorities to provide support to the
banks following the downgrade of the sovereign rating, the authorities have
already demonstrated their propensity to provide support, by offering among
other measures state guarantees for bank issued debt. Further downgrades of the
sovereign rating could put pressure on the SRFs, but Fitch notes that SRFs and
the IDRs of the largest banks in other eurozone countries under notable pressure
have tended to converge at the 'BBB' level.
The downgrades of the Lower Tier 2, hybrid Upper Tier 2 and Tier 1 instruments
reflect the implementation of Fitch's new criteria for 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar Securities' (available on www.fitchratings.com.) Upper Tier
2 instruments are now rated three notches below each issuer's Viability Ratings
(VR) and most Tier 1 instruments four notches to reflect the instruments'
relative seniority (one notch for Upper Tier 2 instruments and two notches for
Tier 1 instruments) and the incremental non-performance risk relative to the
point at which a bank becomes non-viable (two notches).
Two instruments issued by Intesa Sanpaolo (ISIN XS0545782020) and UniCredit
(XS0527624059), both issued in 2010, have been downgraded to five notches below
the banks' VRs to reflect higher non-performance risk given the regulator's
greater discretion to defer coupon payments on these instruments. The trust
preferred securities issued by Banco Popolare's subsidiary Banca Italease have
been downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC' to reflect Fitch's belief that losses on these
securities will be greater than previously anticipated as the agency does not
expect coupon payments to resume in the short term. .
The downgrade of MPS's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's capitalisation
with an 11.1% regulatory tier 1 capital ratio at end-September 2011 remains only
just acceptable given its large portfolio of impaired loans and its weak
operating profitability. Gross impaired loans were equal to a high 11.3% of
gross loans at end-June 2011. The VR is based on MPS's solid domestic franchise
and its focus on commercial banking with a diversified client base. It also
reflects its weak operating profitability and pressure on market funding and
liquidity, which however has been eased by improved access to ECB funding.
MPS's Long-term IDR is underpinned at its SRF, based on government support given
its importance in the Italian banking sector. The ratings of Banca Antonveneta
reflect its integration with MPS and its strategic importance to the group.
Fitch considers both Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Banco di Desio e della
Brianza to be relatively better placed than most of their medium-sized domestic
peers to manage the impact of the deteriorating economy thanks to their
conservative credit risk management and solid asset quality. Their VRs and IDRs
have been affirmed to reflect this. Both banks should also be less affected by
market sentiment because they have not accessed the wholesale market to issue
bonds and the bulk of funding comes from retail customers. The banks' IDRs and
VRs also reflect their sound capitalisation and solid customer funding
positions. Nonetheless, the Outlooks on both banks' IDRs are Negative due to the
risks associated with a further intensification of the eurozone financial crisis
and the potential impact on the banks' profitability and asset quality.
The downgrade of Banco Popolare's VR and Long-term IDR reflects its
vulnerability to a deteriorating economy given its already high level of
impaired loans, which include a portfolio of impaired loans in its subsidiary
Italease, and its low profitability. Fitch acknowledges the recent steps
undertaken by the bank to improve its organisation with expected positive
impacts on costs.
Fitch considers capitalisation to be moderate in light of its weak asset
quality, although the bank reports regulatory credit risk capital charges under
the standardised approach, which understates capital ratios compared to peers.
Popolare has also issued a EUR1bn soft mandatory convertible bond, which can be
converted into common equity when requested by the bank.
Popolare's 'BBB' VR is at the same level as its SRF. This means that any further
downgrade of its VR would not result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR unless
there is a reduced likelihood of government support, which might be triggered by
a downgrade of the sovereign rating.
The IDRs of Popolare's subsidiaries Banca Aletti, Banca Italease and Credito
Bergamasco are based on their integration into Popolare and their importance to
the group.
The downgrade of Iccrea Holding's ratings is based on Fitch's expectation that
asset quality in subsidiary Iccrea Bancimpresa's loan portfolio is likely to
deteriorate given the weak economic environment. The downgrade also reflects
pressure on the profitability of the Banche di Credito Cooperativo (BCC) sector,
for which Iccrea Banca acts as the main central institution. Iccrea Holding's
IDRs and VR consider the group's key role in the BCC sector, which Fitch expects
to increase as the sector is strengthening its mutual support mechanism.
The withdrawal of the VRs of Iccrea Banca and Iccrea Bancimpresa reflects the
increased integration of the operating banks in the banking group under the
holding company Iccrea Holding, which means that Fitch no longer considers the
VRs of these two group banks analytically meaningful.
Following the Italian sovereign downgrade, Fitch has downgraded Iccrea Holding's
SRF to bring it in line with the SRFs of its closest domestic peers. Fitch's
believes there to be a high probability of support from the authorities given
the important role of the BCC sector, which at end-September had a combined
equity of about EUR19.5bn and an important market share in lending to small
businesses.
The IDRs of Iccrea Holdings' affiliates Iccrea Banca and Iccrea Banca Impresa
reflect their integration into the group.
The downgrade of Intesa Sanpaolo's IDR and VR is linked to the downgrade of the
sovereign and reflects its predominantly domestic presence, which ties the
bank's risk profile - both in terms of vulnerability to the weakening operating
environment and funding risks - closely to that of the Italian sovereign.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that the bank's capitalisation remains sound
with a Fitch core capital ratio of 9% at end-September 2011, that risk
management is solid and that structural funding, while satisfactorily managed
has proven vulnerable to market sentiment for Italian risk. The bank's ratings
also include continuing pressure on profitability in a weak operating
environment and the risk of a further deterioration in asset quality.
The ratings of Intesa Sanpaolo's domestic subsidiaries Cassa di Risparmio di
Firenze, Banca IMI and Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo are based on
their integration into the banking group and on their strategic importance for
the bank.
The downgrades of UBI Banca's IDR and VR reflect its persistently poor
profitability and the likely downside pressure on earnings and (hitherto
above-average) asset quality arising from the negative macroeconomic outlook for
Italy.
Liquidity and funding flexibility have tightened as is the case for all Italian
banks, but wholesale funding constitutes only a moderate portion of overall
funding. Nonetheless, margins are likely to remain depressed by the low interest
rate environment and pressure on funding costs is likely to remain high due to
retail funding competition and the linkage between bank and sovereign funding
costs.
The bank's Fitch core capital ratio (7.1% at end-9M11) is weak, but
disadvantaged compared with more sophisticated banks because it calculates
credit risk charges under the standardised approach. The bank has issued a
EUR640m soft mandatory convertible bond which can be converted into common
shares at the bank's behest, but does not qualify as Fitch core capital until
then.
The affirmation of UniCredit's ratings reflect its robust franchises in a number
of core markets, a geographically diverse presence, which is beneficial for its
access to funding and revenue diversification, and its strengthened core capital
base, after the completion of a EUR7.5bn capital increase (leading to a
pro-forma Basel 2 core tier 1 ratio of 10.3% based on end-September 2011
numbers).
UniCredit's ratings however also reflect a high level of impaired loans and its
weak profitability, particularly in Italy. The ratings and Negative Outlook also
consider the risks inherent in executing part of its recently announced
strategic plan - notably improving profitability in Italy and reducing
short-term funding risks - at a time of subdued economic growth and against the
backdrop of the re-pricing of Italian risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
MPS:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and short-term senior debt: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed
from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb+', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB', removed from RWN
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN Lower
Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB', removed from RWN
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-', removed from
RWN
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BBB-', removed from
RWN
Banca Antonveneta:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Banca Popolare di Sondrio:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', removed from RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: affirmed at 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Banco di Desio e della Brianza:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', removed from RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: affirmed at 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Senior debt notes: affirmed at 'A-', removed from RWN
Banco Popolare:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB', removed from RWN
Senior debt (including programme ratings and guaranteed notes): downgraded to
'BBB/F3' from 'BBB+/F2' removed from RWN
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from
RWN;
Preferred stock and junior subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BBB-',
removed from RWN
Banca Italease:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' removed from RWN
Market linked securities: downgraded to 'BBBemr' from 'BBB+emr', removed from
RWN
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from
RWN;
Trust preferred securities: downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'
Banca Aletti:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credito Bergamasco:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Iccrea Holding S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN
Iccrea Banca S.p.A.
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-', removed from RWN; withdrawn
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1', removed from RWN
EUR5bn EMTN Programme: Long-term senior ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-',
removed from RWN; Short-term senior ratings affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN.
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN
Iccrea BancaImpresa
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-', removed from RWN; withdrawn
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt and EMTN Programme: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-',
removed from RWN
Subordinated notes (ISIN XS0222800152 and XS0287519663): downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+', removed from RWN
Subordinated upper Tier 2 notes (ISIN XS0295539984): downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB', removed from RWN
Intesa Sanpaolo:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative, removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+', removed from RWN
Senior debt/debt issuance programmes/guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'A-/F2'
from 'A/F1' removed from RWN
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: downgraded to 'F2' from
'F1', removed from RWN
Long-term deposit programme downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN
Senior market-linked notes: downgraded to 'A-emr' from 'A emr' removed from RWN
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from
RWN
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', removed from
RWN
Hybrid Tier 1 instruments:
XS0545782020: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN
XS0371711663, XS0456541506, XS0388841669: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB+',
removed from RWN
Fitch will comment on the impact of this rating action on Intesa Sanpaolo's
foreign subsidiaries, if any, in a separate comment.
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative, removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1', removed from RWN
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN
Upper Tier 2 instruments: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+', removed from RWN
Banca IMI:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative, removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1', removed from RWN
Senior debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN
Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Negative, removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1', removed from RWN
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc
Commercial Paper/Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', removed from RWN
Societe Europeenne de Banque SA:
Commercial Paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
Intesa Funding LLC
US Commercial Paper Programme: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', removed from RWN
UBI Banca:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN, Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-', removed from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB', removed from RWN
Senior debt/ EMTN Programme: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', removed from RWN
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2', removed from RWN
Preference stock and hybrid instruments: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB', removed
from RWN
UniCredit:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; removed from RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR senior short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'; removed from RWN
VR affirmed at 'a-'; removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' removed from RWN
EUR60bn EMTN programme and senior unsecured debt (including guaranteed notes)
affirmed at 'A-'; removed from RWN
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'; removed from RWN
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'A-'(emr); removed from RWN
Upper Tier 2 Instruments downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Trust preferred stock downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN;
XS0527624059 EUR500m Non-cumulative Step-Up Fixed/Floating Rate Subordinated
Notes downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN
Fitch will comment on the impact of this rating action on UniCredit's foreign
subsidiaries, if any, in a separate comment.
