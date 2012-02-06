(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'BBB' rating to
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (BBB/Stable/A-3) senior unsecured
notes due February 2017.
The rating on the notes is the same as the counterparty credit rating on Banco
Santander Brasil. This reflects our view that the notes will rank on par with
Banco Santander Brasil's other senior unsecured debt. It also reflects our
assessment that the notes will be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and
unconditional obligations of the bank. The bank plans to use the proceeds for
general banking purposes.
Our ratings on Banco Santander Brasil reflect its status as a core subsidiary
of Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+), as well as its "strong" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define them), relative to
other banks in the Brazilian financial system.
Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) owns 81.4% of Banco
Santander Brasil. Its status as a core subsidiary of the parent enhances its
financial flexibility. The Brazilian subsidiary contributed a sizable portion,
about 25%, to its parent's consolidated attributable profit (profits available
for distribution to shareholders after the deduction of company taxes,
preference dividends, and any other provisions) in fiscal 2011. We expect that
it will continue to provide a high proportion of consolidated profits and
capital, and that it will be a significant growth propellant for its parent.
Banco Santander Brasil enjoys a significant market position as the fourth
largest Brazilian bank (excluding BNDES and CEF). Banco Santander Brasil has
approximately 9% of Brazil's banking system's total assets-- behind
state-owned Banco do Brasil (about 18%), Itau Unibanco (about 16%), and Banco
Bradesco (about 13%). In addition, we also consider Banco Santander's business
activities and geographic diversification strong because the bank operates
through three business units: commercial banking, global wholesale banking,
and asset management and insurance. An extensive network of about 2,200
branches, 1,500 PABs (small branches located within corporate customers'
sites), and 18,000 ATMs throughout the country support Banco Santander Brasil.
For the complete credit rationale on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., please see
"Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Rating Is Raised To 'BBB' On Revised Banking
Criteria; Off Watch, Outlook Stable," published Nov. 29, 2011 on Ratings
Direct on the Global Credit Portal.
RATINGS LIST
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3
New Rating
sr unsecd notes due 2017 BBB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)