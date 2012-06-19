(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMS Quarterly Insights
here
Fitch Ratings published its 'EMS Quarterly Insights' report today. This report
provides a detailed comparison and discussion of operating performance metrics
for six North American EMS companies. Fitch estimates these companies in
aggregate accounted for roughly 37% of the electronic manufacturing services
industry in 2011.
The report, 'EMS Quarterly Insights' is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)