(The following statement was released by the rating agency) June 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMS Quarterly Insights here Fitch Ratings published its 'EMS Quarterly Insights' report today. This report provides a detailed comparison and discussion of operating performance metrics for six North American EMS companies. Fitch estimates these companies in aggregate accounted for roughly 37% of the electronic manufacturing services industry in 2011. The report, 'EMS Quarterly Insights' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Brian Taylor, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0620 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. (Reporting By Hilary Russ)