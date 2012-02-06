Feb - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' issue-level rating to St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM)
services provider Express Scripts Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured
notes offering. The notes will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary Aristotle
Holding Inc., with guarantees from Express Scripts and certain of Express
Scripts' wholly owned and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries. We
therefore rate the notes at the same level as Express Scripts' existing senior
unsecured notes. Terms of the proposed notes, including maturities, amounts, and
rates, will be determined by market conditions. The notes will rank equally with
the company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. Express Scripts
will use the proceeds from the notes to partially fund its $29 billion
acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc.
Our corporate credit rating on Express Scripts is 'BBB+' and remains
unchanged, as does the negative rating outlook. We believe that initial
leverage following the Medco acquisition will be more than 3x, but could
return to below 2x within 18 to 24 months on a combination of debt reduction
and EBITDA growth. The acquisition will more than double the size of Express
Scripts and introduce substantial integration risk, which is reflected in our
negative rating outlook on the company. To maintain the 'BBB+' rating, Express
Scripts will need to rationalize the combined back-office functions,
distribution capabilities, and claims adjudication platforms while maintaining
its existing customer base.
The 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Express Scripts' "satisfactory"
business risk profile (as our criteria define the term), which is supported by
its solid position in the growing PBM industry, the long-term trends toward
generic and mail-order drugs, and the completed integration of NextRx. The
rating also reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk as
"intermediate" (as defined in our criteria), which incorporates the additional
debt burden from the Medco acquisition. (For the latest complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on Express
Scripts, published Jan. 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Express Scripts Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/--
New Rating
Aristotle Holding Inc.
Senior unsecd nts BBB+