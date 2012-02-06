-- Depressed natural gas prices are having a negative impact on U.S.-based
Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (Chesapeake) operating cash flow.
-- We believe this will increase the company's near-term free cash flow
deficit, notwithstanding some planned reduction in capital investment.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Chesapeake ('BB+' corporate credit rating
and senior unsecured debt issue rating) and on two affiliates--Chesapeake
Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P.
-- We also revised our rating outlooks to negative from stable. Unless
Chesapeake can fund its cash requirements through means that do not entail an
increase in financial leverage on an adjusted basis, we could lower the ratings.
Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
ratings on Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy Corp., and on two related
entities--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners
L.P. The outlooks on these three entities were revised to negative from stable.
The ratings on Chesapeake reflect the company's satisfactory business position
as the second-largest producer of natural gas in the U.S. (on a net basis) and
as a rapidly-growing producer of oil.
The rating also reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile
(as our criteria define the term). Chesapeake has been responsible for 30% of
natural gas production growth in the U.S. over the past five years, and the
company now accounts for approximately 9% of U.S. production. Yet, while
advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques used to
exploit shale reserves have facilitated Chesapeake's growth, the use of these
techniques on an industrywide basis has contributed to significant excess supply
(exacerbating the effect of a mild winter), depressing prices. Thus, the NYMEX
Henry Hub spot price is currently a very low $2.53 per million British thermal
units (mmBTU), compared to $4.33 one year ago. Under our most recent price deck,
we assume an average price of $3.00 per mmBTU in 2012 and $3.25 in 2013 in
assessing the earnings and cash flow prospects of natural gas producers. We
believe the likelihood of persisting weak natural gas prices erodes the value of
Chesapeake's massive sunk investment in gas-related operations.
In response to changing market conditions, Chesapeake, like other North
American exploration and production (E&P) companies, is increasing its emphasis
on liquids (crude oil and natural gas liquids), pricing of which has been
robust. Chesapeake has given guidance that it expects liquids production to
account for 25% of its total production in 2012 and 30% in 2013, up from an
estimated 16% in 2011. At current prices, liquids would account for
approximately 60% of Chesapeake's revenues during the period 2012-2013, compared
with an estimated 30% in 2011.
"The rating depends on Chesapeake's demonstration of further progress in
expanding its liquids-related reserves and production," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Scott Sprinzen. "The rating also depends on Chesapeake's ability
to fund what will likely be a very large gap over the next two years between its
operating cash flow and capital expenditures (including leasehold investments),
while avoiding an increase in financial leverage." We view maintenance of
adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4.0x as the threshold for the company to
keep its current rating.