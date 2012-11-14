Overview
-- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on the City of Winnipeg.
-- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's healthy
budgetary surpluses, robust liquidity, and strong economic performance
compared with that of peers.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Winnipeg's credit
quality will remain at current levels in the near term, with continued healthy
budgetary performance, strong liquidity and moderate debt levels.
-- The outlook also reflects our expectation that the city's economy will
not deteriorate significantly.
Rating Action
On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the City of
Winnipeg, in the Province of Manitoba (AA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Winnipeg reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's robust
liquidity, stable and highly diversified economy, and healthy budgetary
performance. We believe an expected increase in debt and limited budgetary
flexibility offset these strengths somewhat.
While we expect that Winnipeg will draw down its balances moderately as it
undertakes its capital plan, we believe its liquidity will continue to remain
strong. At fiscal year-end 2011(Dec. 31)], free cash and liquid assets stood
at about C$418 million (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 6.5x
annual debt service. In addition, the city had sinking funds that amounted to
almost C$242.5 million at year-end 2011.
In our view, a well-diversified economic base underpins Winnipeg's lengthy
record of solid economic performances, which continued in 2011 despite the
recession's effects that other Canadian municipalities are still feeling. By
its estimates, real GDP grew about 1.3% in 2011. Labor and construction
indicators remained stable: The unemployment rate rose modestly, to 5.8% in
2011 from 5.7% the previous year. In addition, growth in construction activity
was modest in 2011, as building permit values and housing starts increased
0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.
In the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that the city's operating
performance will remain in line with the historical average. Winnipeg had a
surplus of 13.6% of operating revenues at year-end 2011 (Dec. 31), reflecting
a modest decline compared with the previous year's 15.4%. The city recorded an
after-capital deficit of 7.8% of total revenues, which was moderately lower
than the three-year average deficit of 3.4%.
We expect consolidated debt levels to rise significantly in the next four
years as Winnipeg undertakes its capital plan. At fiscal year-end 2011,
tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's-defined) remained stable, at a moderate
43.9% of consolidated operating revenues. Net of sinking fund balances, based
on our conservative forecasts, we expect consolidated debt to peak at an
unprecedented 85%-90% of operating revenues by fiscal year-end 2014 as the
city issues debt to help fund its sizable capital plan.
In our opinion, significant infrastructure renewal requirements moderately
constrain flexibility. Winnipeg faces an infrastructure deficiency of about
C$3.5 billion, mainly to address aging roads, transit, facilities, buildings
and parks. In addition, Manitoba's increased pollution standards and the
resulting mandate to improve wastewater systems have resulted in an
accelerated capital program for sewage disposal systems.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years,
operating performance will remain in line with historical averages, with
surpluses well-above 10% of operating revenues, and that liquidity levels will
remain robust. We also expect that any increases in tax-supported debt will
not exceed 90% of consolidated operating revenues and that the local economy
will continue to produce solid results and that population growth rates will
remain low but positive. A significant increase in tax-supported debt or
decline in liquidity could exert downward pressure on the ratings. Conversely,
declining tax-supported debt and notable improvement in its after-capital
performance could result in a positive rating action.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Winnipeg (City of)
Issuer credit rating AA/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt AA