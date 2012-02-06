Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate the Series A senior secured
notes issued by Topaz Solar Farms LLC (Topaz), as follows, subject to receipt of
final documentation:
--$700 million Series A senior secured notes rated 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating report is to follow.
Key Rating Drivers
--Strong Revenue Contract Secures Cash Flows: The revenues of Topaz are anchored
by a utility off-taker, Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PGE; rated 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch), under a long-term, fixed-price power purchase
agreement (PPA) that provides a six-month cushion beyond the expected debt
maturity.
--Limited Completion Risk: Fitch views the combination of an experienced
contractor, First Solar Inc. (First Solar), a strong construction contract,
strong equity contribution agreement, and robust liquidity resources as
substantial mitigants to completion risk. If, however, First Solar is unable to
meet its obligations to Topaz, Fitch believes there are sufficient alternate
suppliers to permit Topaz to reach completion at a cost and schedule that would
not significantly erode cash flows.
--Operating Reserve and Contingency Support Cost Structure: Topaz features a
six-month operating reserve funded at the commercial operations date (COD) , and
an additional operating contingency reserve that builds in cost cushion through
debt maturity. In the base case, Fitch evaluated operating costs as provided
under the fixed-price all-inclusive operating contract with First Solar, while
the Fitch rating case considers a higher cost structure if First Solar is
replaced as operator.
--Debt Service Coverage Profile Consistent with an Investment Grade Rating: The
amortization profile for total expected debt at Topaz of $1.265 billion,
including the Series A senior secured notes and additional permitted pari passu
debt of $565 million to be issued, is slightly front-loaded, providing rising
debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) under the Fitch rating case. Rating case
DSCRs range from 1.28 times (x) to 1.64x, with average coverage of 1.38x.
--Special Purpose Vehicle Status: Fitch notes that a non-consolidation opinion
for Topaz is not expected by financial close. Separateness language in the
documents, together with a strong sponsor, suggests that the risk of
consolidation in a bankruptcy is limited and consistent with the rating. A
change of ownership or financial strength of the sponsor would trigger a rating
review and may affect the rating of Topaz.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action
--If the actual solar resource supply is significantly different than forecast;
--Construction issues significantly alter expected output and operating cash
flows of the project at completion;
--The off-taker's debt rating, or the sponsor's debt rating, is below the debt
rating of Topaz.
Security
Security for the senior secured notes, including Series A and Additional
Permitted Debt, and the Letter of Credit (LOC) facility is a first-ranking
security interest in all of the assets of the issuer, including equity interests
of Topaz, mortgage on the real property of the issuer; all personal property of
the issuer, including accounts receivable and project accounts, rights under all
project contracts and Equity Contribution Agreements, permits related to the
project, all LOCs and other credit support issued in favor of the issuer; all
intellectual property of the issuer necessary for construction and operation of
the project; and all of the proceeds of the foregoing.
Transaction Summary
Topaz is a proposed 586 megawatt (MW) alternating current, thin-film
photovoltaic (PV) facility to be built on 4,100 project-owned acres in San Luis
Obispo County, California. Topaz is expected to be one of the largest PV
projects yet built worldwide. The project is expected to be constructed and
operated by First Solar, and First Solar will supply the PV panels for Topaz
under the construction contract. The project has an executed PPA with PGE for a
25-year term beginning at the COD that provides a six-month cushion beyond the
expected debt maturity.
Fitch expects that Topaz will be able to reach completion at a cost and schedule
that would not significantly erode projected cash flows. Fitch's view is based
on MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company's (MidAmerican) strong MidAmerican's
strong equity commitment up to the full project costs of $2.442 billion less
debt financings and pre-completion revenues. Moreover, the project benefits from
robust liquidity resources including construction contingencies, reserves, and
retainage. Finally, Fitch finds that there are sufficient alternate contractors
and panel suppliers in the solar market who could reasonably replace the current
contractor and panel supplier within a six-month period, if required.
Topaz will issue Series A of the senior secured notes at financial close of the
transaction, and expects to issue $565 million additional permitted pari passu
debt by the first anniversary after the Project's COD. Fitch's rating of Series
A includes the expectation of additional permitted debt issue, and therefore
rates Series A as if the Topaz capital structure includes a total of $1.265
billion debt by mid-2016.
The sponsor, MidAmerican, rated 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, is a
diversified utility holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.
MidAmerican, that owns several low risk electric utility and natural gas
pipeline companies, primarily in the U.S. MidAmerican also owns a growing
renewable energy project portfolio representing over 5,500 MWs comprised of
wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, and biomass power. MidAmerican acquired
the project from the developer, First Solar, on Jan. 31, 2012.
MidAmerican is a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
(Berkshire), which is rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. Berkshire is
diversified holding company with a dominant investment in insurance businesses,
on both a primary and reinsurance basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia Howells, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0685
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Nicole Farucci
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0684
Committee Chairperson
Gregory Remec
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2339
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (August 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Solar Power Projects' (February 23, 2011.
