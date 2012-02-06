Feb 6 - -- U.S.-based metalworking fluids producer Houghton International Inc. has modestly reduced its reported debt and nondebt liabilities, resulting in improved recovery prospects on its senior secured credit facilities. -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on Houghton and revising our recovery rating on its debt to '3' from '4'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results and cash flow generation will maintain gradual improvement in 2012 despite a potentially weak economic environment. Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on Valley Forge, Pa.-based Houghton International Inc. (Houghton). At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's debt to '3' from '4', indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable. "The ratings on Houghton reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive metalworking fluids industry, exposure to cyclical end markets, volatile raw material cost base, private equity ownership, and our expectation of highly leveraged financial measures, which include 2012 funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of roughly 10% to 12%," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan. The company's leading market share position, the essential nature of its products, and good geographic and customer diversity partially offset these factors. We characterize Houghton's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define these terms). The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Houghton will maintain profitability and generate sufficient cash flow to achieve FFO to total debt of about 12% over the next 12-18 months, despite somewhat weak demand. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings if revenues grow at a slightly faster pace than the economy, and if the company's gross margin increases by about 150 basis points. As a result, we would expect FFO to adjusted debt to approach 15% on a sustainable basis. Such a scenario could develop from better-than-expected economic conditions in Europe and North America, along with stable raw material costs and continued reduction in production costs. To consider a higher rating, we would also need further insight into the company's very aggressive financial policies, including future acquisition plans. While we consider this scenario less likely, we could lower the ratings if sustained deterioration in economic conditions in Europe and North America lead to volume and price declines such that revenue decreases by roughly 10% and gross margin decreases by more than 200 basis points. This could result in FFO to adjusted debt approaching 5%. We could also lower the ratings if Houghton's financial policy decisions result in increased debt leverage. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Seamus Ryan, New York (1) 212-438-7785; seamus_ryan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Henry Fukuchi, New York (1) 212-438-2023; henry_fukuchi@standardandpoors.com