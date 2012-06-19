June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on global structured
finance transactions will not be affected by other rating agencies' downgrades
of financial institutions. Downgrading swap counterparties often triggers
certain provisions in swap documents for structured finance transactions. As a
result, we often receive a heavy volume of requests from issuers for rating
agency confirmations (RACs) with respect to proposed steps to address the swap
provisions triggered by the downgrades. We do not intend to provide individual
RACs for structured finance transactions that continue to meet the parameters of
our counterparty criteria, as outlined below.
Our counterparty criteria rely on a framework for replacement of the
counterparty when the long-term rating we assign to the swap counterparty
falls below the minimum eligible counterparty rating (see "Counterparty Risk
Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012; counterparty
criteria). If the interest rate and currency swap documents for a transaction
do not reflect all of the elements of our counterparty criteria, but contain
an enforceable replacement framework, we take the view that the highest
supportable rating is at least one notch above Standard & Poor's issuer credit
rating (ICR) of the counterparty (see paragraph 21 of the counterparty
criteria).(New York Ratings Team)