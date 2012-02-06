(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- U.S. solar power generator Topaz Solar Farms LLC is issuing $700 million
senior secured notes due 2039.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BBB-' rating to the issue.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of current construction and
operations phase arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments.
Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
preliminary 'BBB-' rating to project finance entity Topaz Solar Farms LLC's $700
million series A senior secured notes due 2039. The rating is subject to our
review of executable documentation that includes terms that Topaz has
represented and that we have included in our rating conclusion.
The outlook is stable.
Topaz plans to establish a 586 megawatt (MW) solar power project in San Luis
Obispo County, near Bakersfield, Calif. Total project cost is about $2.44
billion, funded initially with $700 million in notes and an equity commitment
from indirect parent MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (BBB+/Stable/--) for the
remainder, with the commitment reduced to the extent other permitted senior
secured debt is issued and cash from operations prior to completion is earned.
Under the pro forma forecast, Topaz plans to issue in early 2013 another $565
million in senior secured notes maturing 2039. We include both debt tranches in
our analysis.
Topaz began construction in December 2011 and plans to achieve operations in
blocks at various dates, but is scheduled to achieve substantial completion in
February 2015 and final completion in May 2015. The project's power purchase and
sale agreement requires commercial operation from 550 MW by Aug. 18, 2015,
giving several months of construction cushion.
"The stable outlook reflects our assessment of current construction
arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Terry Pratt. An improvement in the rating is not likely during
construction, even if counterparty ratings increase, based on the construction,
business, and financial risks. After construction, an improvement in the rating
would require comfort that performance would well exceed our current
expectations over the debt's tenor. Factors that could lower the rating are
major construction problems that seem remote presently or a decline in the
creditworthiness of key counterparties.
Most exposure exists with First Solar; if our assessment of its
creditworthiness declines substantially, we could lower the rating on the
project based on our counterparty criteria.
