Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its preliminary 'BBB-' rating to project finance entity Topaz Solar Farms LLC's $700 million series A senior secured notes due 2039. The rating is subject to our review of executable documentation that includes terms that Topaz has represented and that we have included in our rating conclusion.

The outlook is stable.

Topaz plans to establish a 586 megawatt (MW) solar power project in San Luis Obispo County, near Bakersfield, Calif. Total project cost is about $2.44 billion, funded initially with $700 million in notes and an equity commitment from indirect parent MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (BBB+/Stable/--) for the remainder, with the commitment reduced to the extent other permitted senior secured debt is issued and cash from operations prior to completion is earned. Under the pro forma forecast, Topaz plans to issue in early 2013 another $565 million in senior secured notes maturing 2039. We include both debt tranches in our analysis.

Topaz began construction in December 2011 and plans to achieve operations in blocks at various dates, but is scheduled to achieve substantial completion in February 2015 and final completion in May 2015. The project's power purchase and sale agreement requires commercial operation from 550 MW by Aug. 18, 2015, giving several months of construction cushion.

"The stable outlook reflects our assessment of current construction arrangements and counterparty dependency assessments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Terry Pratt. An improvement in the rating is not likely during construction, even if counterparty ratings increase, based on the construction, business, and financial risks. After construction, an improvement in the rating would require comfort that performance would well exceed our current expectations over the debt's tenor. Factors that could lower the rating are major construction problems that seem remote presently or a decline in the creditworthiness of key counterparties.

Most exposure exists with First Solar; if our assessment of its creditworthiness declines substantially, we could lower the rating on the project based on our counterparty criteria. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)