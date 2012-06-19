June 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Local Currency Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to Banco Santander Rio (Santander Rio).
The rating Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the rest of
Santander Rio's ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
Santander Rio's IDR is based on its Viability rating, which reflects the bank's
sound franchise in Argentina, its strong profitability, its healthy asset
quality ratios, ample liquidity and improved capitalization. The ratings also
take into account ownership by Spain's Banco Santander (Santander;
rated 'BBB+; Outlook Negative) by Fitch, which has vast experience and ample
expertise, as well as the potentially volatile environment in Argentina.
Santander Rio's local currency IDR has a Stable Outlook, reflecting its strong
local franchise and track record of sound performance. The latter also means
that Fitch views its Viability rating as Stable in the medium term. Downside
risk to Santander Rio's ratings could stem from a downgrade of the sovereign
rating or a significant decline in the bank's liquidity or asset quality, which
Fitch considers unlikely in the medium term. Upside to Santander Rio's ratings
currently appears limited but could stem from an upgrade of the sovereign
ratings.
The Argentine economy has grown strongly since 2003. This has benefited the
operating environment for banks, with deposits and lending growing very strongly
and steadily improving asset quality. While the economy is expected to slow down
markedly in 2012, lending is expected to continue to grow, albeit at a much
slower pace than in the past two years.
Along with the benign operating environment, Santander Rio's profitability has
been very strong, mainly based on sound interest and commission income, which
have compensated for the increase in administrative expenses due to the high
inflation rate. Fitch expects Santander Rio's profitability to remain sound,
based on its solid revenue generation capacity, although it will probably be
under pressure from slower loan growth, rising inflation and persistent market
volatility.
Santander Rio's asset quality is sound. Non-performing loans were only 0.85% of
the total at March 31, 2012, and loan loss reserve coverage was 179.91%. Fitch
expects Santander Rio's asset quality ratios to remain healthy in line with the
good outlook for the economy in 2011 and as loan demand is expected to be
strong.
Santander Rio's liquidity remains ample and its funding was comprised primarily
of retail deposits. Its capital base is adequate and has been supported by its
rising profitability; at March 31, 2012 Fitch Core Capital was a sound 15.05%.
Fitch expects Santander Rio's capitalization to improve further in the medium
term as loan growth will decelerate and given the recent restrictions imposed by
the Central Bank on dividend payments.
Santander Rio is 99.3% owned by Santander. It is a universal bank, offering a
wide range of financial services through its 318 branches. It was Argentina's
largest private sector bank by loans and deposits at Feb. 28, 2012.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Santander Rio:
--Long-term National Rating at 'AA+'(arg); Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National Rating at 'A1+(arg)';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--National long-term rating on senior unsecured notes at 'AA+'(arg ); Stable
Outlook.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
