Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A's asset-backed notes
series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a
revolving pool of receivables that were originated in connection with dealers'
purchase and financing of new and used car, truck, and utility vehicles, which
consist primarily of Ford-manufactured vehicles.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 6, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the 24.38% hard credit support, which is expressed as a
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating assigned to the
class A notes.
-- Our view that the 20.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AA (sf)' rating assigned to the
class B notes.
-- Our view that the 15.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'A (sf)' rating assigned to the
class C notes.
-- Our view that the 12.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'BBB (sf)' rating assigned to the
class D notes.
-- The inclusion of a structural feature (the subordination step-up
period) whereby the transaction's required subordination amount will increase
to 16.0% from 12.0% of the collateral amount if the three-month average
monthly principal payment rate for the trust is less than 25%.
-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool as
determined by the size, concentration, and financial strength of the
franchised dealer base and Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (Ford Credit), the
servicer.
-- Ford Credit's servicing experience and our opinion of the quality and
consistency of its account origination, account management, and collateral
auditing practices.
-- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s (the backup servicer's) servicing experience
and our opinion of its ability to assume the role of successor servicer in the
event of a servicer termination event.
-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments
by Jan. 15, 2016, the final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow
modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned
preliminary ratings.
-- The transaction's underlying payment structure, legal structure, and
cash flow mechanics.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A - Series 2012-1,
published Feb. 6, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- Methodology For Assessing Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer
Floorplan ABS, published Oct. 7, 2009.
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Assumptions For Auto Dealer
Floorplan ABS, published Feb. 5, 2009.
-- Behind the Ratings: U.S. Wholesale Inventory Finance Securitizations,
published March 14, 2000.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A - Series 2012-1
Class Rating Interest Amount
rate (mil. $)
A AAA (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD
B AA (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD
C A (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD
D BBB (sf) LIBOR plus TBD TBD
TBD--To be determined.
Primary Credit Analyst: James Traynor, New York (1) 212-438-2627;
james_traynor@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Ildiko Szilank, New York (1) 212-438-2614;
ildiko_szilank@standardandpoors.com
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Jason McCauley, New York (1) 212-438-1306;
jason_mccauley@standardandpoors.com