June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B' IDRs of Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples' (BANRESERVAS). A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is Positive for BANRESERVAS' long-term IDRs. The ratings affirmation reflects the support provided by BANRESERVAS' shareholder, the Dominican government. However, the Dominican Republic's sub-investment grade rating limits the probability of support. BANRESERVAS' Viability Rating balances its ample market share, stable deposit base, and adequate liquidity with its weak profitability and asset quality metrics relative to both domestic and similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a Viability Rating of 'b-', 'b' or 'b+'). Furthermore, BANRESERVAS' still high (albeit declining) public sector exposure on its balance sheet (3.9x equity at year-end 2011) also weighs on its Viability Rating. Changes in the IDRs are contingent upon sovereign rating actions. An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or profitability that pressures the bank's capital ratios could prompt Fitch to downgrade BANRESERVAS' Viability Rating. Prospects for an upgrade to BANRESERVAS' Viability Rating are limited in the medium-term given important asset and liability concentrations and the bank's comparatively weaker financial performance. BANRESERVAS' higher funding cost and lower yield on its loan portfolio result in a weak net interest margins (NIM) relative to other private domestic banks. Increased operating costs and provisioning expenses led to a decline in the bank's return on average assets ratio (ROAA) to 1.4% at YE11 from 1.7% at year-end 2010 (YE'10). This figure is well below the market average and banks with a similar market share in the region. Weak private sector asset quality, a heavy operating cost structure, and a narrower margin will continue to pressure the bank's profitability over the medium-term. Private sector loan growth and charge-offs in this portfolio contributed to a decline in BANRESERVAS' impaired private sector loans/gross private sector loans ratio to 5.4% at YE'11 from 6.3% at YE'10. However, this level remains high relative to both domestic and international peers. Reserve coverage of total impaired loans continues to compare unfavorably with peer medians, as it declined to 96.0% at YE11 and to 71.1% at end-March 2012. BANRESERVAS' capital ratios strengthened in 2011, with the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratio reaching 18.2% at year-end 2011 (11.8% if public sector loans and private sector loans guaranteed by the government are weighted at 100%). This ratio remained relatively stable in early 2012, reaching 18.1% at end-March. Nevertheless, Fitch views the bank's capitalization levels as tight relative to domestic and international peers given its large public sector exposure and weaker reserve coverage of problem assets. As of March 31, 2012, BANRESERVAS was the largest bank out of 15 commercial and multiple service banks, with 30.2% of total system assets. The bank is the government's main paying agent and also has an important share of consumer and corporate markets. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Foreign currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Positive; --Local currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Positive; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Floor at 'B'; --National long-term rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(dom)'. Additionally, Fitch has assigned a Stable Outlook to BANRESERVAS' National Long-Term Rating. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic' (Dec. 19, 2011).