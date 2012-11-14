Overview -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Thompson Creek Metals Co.'s proposed US$350 million senior secured notes. -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC' and revising our recovery rating on the debt to '6' from '5' due to the higher amount of priority claims in the company's pro forma capital structure. -- We are also affirming our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Thompson Creek. -- We assume that the proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes including replacing Thompson Creek's existing US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility and potentially helping to fund the remaining capital outlays at its Mt. Milligan project in British Columbia. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's diminishing operating margins could drain planned funding sources set up to support the remaining capital requirements at the Mt. Milligan project. Rating Action On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Thompson Creek Metals Co.'s US$350 million senior secured notes. A '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in a default scenario. We expect the notes will rank senior to Thompson Creek's existing and future subordinated debt. We assume that the proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes including: replacing the company's existing US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility and potentially helping to fund the remaining capital outlays at its Mt. Milligan project in British Columbia. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Thompson Creek's unsecured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC' and revised our recovery rating on the debt to '6' from '5' due to the higher amount of priority claims in the company's pro forma capital structure. A '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default scenario. Finally, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Thompson Creek. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on Thompson Creek reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, characterized by a heavy debt burden and less-than-adequate liquidity. We view the company's business risk profile as vulnerable due to its reliance on volatile molybdenum prices, which have weakened during a phase of large capital expenditures; limited operating diversity; and the capital intensity of its operations. Partially offsetting these factors, in Standard & Poor's opinion, are the company's long reserve life--based on contemporary molybdenum prices--at Endako, its primary operating mine. We believe that capital spending and liquidity remain the primary drivers on our ratings on Thompson Creek through next year. The proposed US$350 million secured notes offering alleviates any potential covenant compliance challenges that might have occurred when the company attempted to draw down on its revolving credit facility. However, we estimate that financial flexibility remains very tight given potential inflationary pressures at the Mt. Milligan project and the continuing prospect of negative mine-level operating cash flows. Moreover, we believe that any prolonged operating disruptions at its producing mines could drain Thompson Creek's large pro forma cash balances at a time when nearly all available funding is directed toward completing the development of the Mt. Milligan project. While credit metrics are likely to be exceptionally weak in the next few quarters given the higher pro forma debt, we do not yet envision a specific default scenario for the corporate credit rating because Thompson Creek has several options to alleviate any potential near-term financial stress. These include the ability to delay or defer portions of its planned capital spend to conserve its substantial cash balances as well as seek out liquidity from nontraditional debt or equity funding sources. Our base case incorporates the following assumptions for Thompson Creek through next year: -- A molybdenum price of about US$13.00 per pound; -- Molybdenum production from the company's two mines increases to more than 30 million pounds next year from about 24 million pounds in 2012; -- At an estimated cash cost of about US$10.00 per pound, we expect the company to generate no EBITDA in 2012. EBITDA could rebound sharply in 2013 to more than US$150 million as the announced suspension in stripping activity at the Thompson Creek mine lowers aggregate cash costs to about US$7.00 per pound of molybdenum. -- In this scenario, we expect annual free cash burn to remain solidly negative for the remainder of the Mt. Milligan construction period along with a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 10.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 0%. Liquidity Thompson Creek's liquidity is less than adequate based on our criteria. This evaluation considers the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity through next year will be less than 1.2x uses. -- Sources less uses of cash are about zero. -- We expect the company to generate significantly negative free operating cash flow of close to US$1.0 billion in 2012 and US$280 million in 2013 after taking into account capital expenditures of about C$900 million in 2012 and C$335 million in 2013. -- Thompson Creek's maturities through next year are light, with about US$6.7 million due in 2012 and US$6.9 million due in 2013. -- The company has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low probability events without the need for refinancing. As of Sept. 30, 2012, and pro forma to the proposed secured notes offering, Thompson Creek has about US$700 million in cash on hand. In addition, through third-quarter 2013, the company expects to receive about US$207 million in scheduled payments from Royal Gold Inc. (not rated) under the terms of its gold stream transaction. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Thompson Creek to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's weak operating margins could drain previously arranged funding sources set up to support the large capital requirements at Mt. Milligan. We estimate that, using our base case assumptions, any positive FFO generation in 2013 will be entirely consumed by the company's planned capital spend, leading to negative free operating cash flow generation through the remainder of the development period at Mt. Milligan. We could lower the ratings further should Thompson's financial flexibility continue to tighten in the next several quarters due to a combination of contracting margins and additional capital spending increases at Mt. Milligan. A revision to stable is unlikely in the next six-to-eight months, given the large outlays remaining at Mt. Milligan as well as its exposure to volatile molybdenum prices. However, one could occur if Mt. Milligan reaches key milestones on time and on budget and if molybdenum prices increase sustainably above US$17.00 per pound, thereby accelerating the upward trajectory in EBITDA generation in the next year. We estimate that these factors could return its liquidity position to adequate and lower its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio to below 5x. Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Revised To From Senior unsecured US$200 mil 12.50% nts due 05/01/2019 CCC- CCC Recovery rating 6 5 US$350 mil 7.375% nts due CCC- CCC 06/01/2018 Recovery rating 6 5 Ratings Assigned Senior Secured US$350 mil nts due 2018 B Recovery rating 1 Ratings Affirmed Corporate credit rating CCC+/Negative/-- Senior secured B Recovery rating 1