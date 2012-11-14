Overview
-- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to
Thompson Creek Metals Co.'s proposed US$350 million senior secured notes.
-- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the
company's unsecured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC' and revising our recovery rating
on the debt to '6' from '5' due to the higher amount of priority claims in the
company's pro forma capital structure.
-- We are also affirming our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on
Thompson Creek.
-- We assume that the proceeds from the notes will be used for general
corporate purposes including replacing Thompson Creek's existing US$300
million senior secured revolving credit facility and potentially helping to
fund the remaining capital outlays at its Mt. Milligan project in British
Columbia.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's
diminishing operating margins could drain planned funding sources set up to
support the remaining capital requirements at the Mt. Milligan project.
Rating Action
On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Thompson Creek Metals Co.'s
US$350 million senior secured notes.
A '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a very high (90%-100%)
recovery in a default scenario. We expect the notes will rank senior to
Thompson Creek's existing and future subordinated debt. We assume that the
proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes including:
replacing the company's existing US$300 million senior secured revolving
credit facility and potentially helping to fund the remaining capital outlays
at its Mt. Milligan project in British Columbia.
At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Thompson Creek's
unsecured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC' and revised our recovery rating on the
debt to '6' from '5' due to the higher amount of priority claims in the
company's pro forma capital structure. A '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default scenario.
Finally, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit
rating on Thompson Creek. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The ratings on Thompson Creek reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the
company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, characterized by a heavy
debt burden and less-than-adequate liquidity. We view the company's business
risk profile as vulnerable due to its reliance on volatile molybdenum prices,
which have weakened during a phase of large capital expenditures; limited
operating diversity; and the capital intensity of its operations. Partially
offsetting these factors, in Standard & Poor's opinion, are the company's long
reserve life--based on contemporary molybdenum prices--at Endako, its primary
operating mine.
We believe that capital spending and liquidity remain the primary drivers on
our ratings on Thompson Creek through next year. The proposed US$350 million
secured notes offering alleviates any potential covenant compliance challenges
that might have occurred when the company attempted to draw down on its
revolving credit facility. However, we estimate that financial flexibility
remains very tight given potential inflationary pressures at the Mt. Milligan
project and the continuing prospect of negative mine-level operating cash
flows. Moreover, we believe that any prolonged operating disruptions at its
producing mines could drain Thompson Creek's large pro forma cash balances at
a time when nearly all available funding is directed toward completing the
development of the Mt. Milligan project.
While credit metrics are likely to be exceptionally weak in the next few
quarters given the higher pro forma debt, we do not yet envision a specific
default scenario for the corporate credit rating because Thompson Creek has
several options to alleviate any potential near-term financial stress. These
include the ability to delay or defer portions of its planned capital spend to
conserve its substantial cash balances as well as seek out liquidity from
nontraditional debt or equity funding sources.
Our base case incorporates the following assumptions for Thompson Creek
through next year:
-- A molybdenum price of about US$13.00 per pound;
-- Molybdenum production from the company's two mines increases to more
than 30 million pounds next year from about 24 million pounds in 2012;
-- At an estimated cash cost of about US$10.00 per pound, we expect the
company to generate no EBITDA in 2012. EBITDA could rebound sharply in 2013 to
more than US$150 million as the announced suspension in stripping activity at
the Thompson Creek mine lowers aggregate cash costs to about US$7.00 per pound
of molybdenum.
-- In this scenario, we expect annual free cash burn to remain solidly
negative for the remainder of the Mt. Milligan construction period along with
a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio above 10.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt of about 0%.
Liquidity
Thompson Creek's liquidity is less than adequate based on our criteria. This
evaluation considers the following factors:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity through next year will be less
than 1.2x uses.
-- Sources less uses of cash are about zero.
-- We expect the company to generate significantly negative free
operating cash flow of close to US$1.0 billion in 2012 and US$280 million in
2013 after taking into account capital expenditures of about C$900 million in
2012 and C$335 million in 2013.
-- Thompson Creek's maturities through next year are light, with about
US$6.7 million due in 2012 and US$6.9 million due in 2013.
-- The company has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low probability
events without the need for refinancing.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, and pro forma to the proposed secured notes offering,
Thompson Creek has about US$700 million in cash on hand. In addition, through
third-quarter 2013, the company expects to receive about US$207 million in
scheduled payments from Royal Gold Inc. (not rated) under the terms of its
gold stream transaction.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Thompson Creek
to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this
report.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that Thompson Creek's weak operating
margins could drain previously arranged funding sources set up to support the
large capital requirements at Mt. Milligan. We estimate that, using our base
case assumptions, any positive FFO generation in 2013 will be entirely
consumed by the company's planned capital spend, leading to negative free
operating cash flow generation through the remainder of the development period
at Mt. Milligan.
We could lower the ratings further should Thompson's financial flexibility
continue to tighten in the next several quarters due to a combination of
contracting margins and additional capital spending increases at Mt. Milligan.
A revision to stable is unlikely in the next six-to-eight months, given the
large outlays remaining at Mt. Milligan as well as its exposure to volatile
molybdenum prices. However, one could occur if Mt. Milligan reaches key
milestones on time and on budget and if molybdenum prices increase sustainably
above US$17.00 per pound, thereby accelerating the upward trajectory in EBITDA
generation in the next year. We estimate that these factors could return its
liquidity position to adequate and lower its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage
ratio to below 5x.
