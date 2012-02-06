Feb 6 - -- Reno-based gaming operator Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture announced a $120 million senior secured notes offering and will use proceeds, along with a portion of excess cash on the balance sheet and a planned equity contribution, to refinance its existing notes due March 1, 2012. -- We are assigning the proposed senior secured notes our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating, with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also revising the CreditWatch implications on our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating on the company to developing, from negative. -- The CreditWatch developing listing reflects the downside risk given the company's near-term refinancing needs and the upside potential should the company successfully execute the proposed transaction. Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Circus and Eldorado Joint Venture's (CEJV) proposed $120 million senior secured notes its preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating. We also assigned this debt our preliminary recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes, a portion of excess cash on the balance sheet and a proposed $10 million equity contribution, to repay its existing indebtedness. In conjunction with the transaction, the company also plans to enter into a new senior secured credit facility with borrowing capacity of up to $5 million (unrated). Borrowing capacity may be increased to $10 million if additional commitments are received. Our preliminary ratings are subject to our review of final documentation. Our corporate credit rating on the company remains 'CCC-' and we revised our CreditWatch implications to developing from negative. "The CreditWatch Developing listing reflects the downside risk given near-term refinancing needs, but also reflects the upside potential should the company successfully execute the proposed transaction," said Standard & Poor's rating analyst Michael Halchak. CEJV has less than one month to maturity of its existing approximately $143 million mortgage notes. Based on our cash flow expectations for 2012 and beyond, and incorporating the likelihood of higher interest costs given current market conditions, we believe CEJV would find it challenging to generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under a refinanced capital structure containing the full current debt burden. Further, while cash balances are sizable and a portion could be used to reduce the amount of debt CEJV would need in a recapitalization, we do not believe this potential excess cash fully mitigates the refinancing risk. However, we believe the proposed transaction, which, in addition to the use of excess cash balances, also includes a $10 million equity contribution, increases the probability of a successful refinancing. Even incorporating the potential for a higher interest rate on the proposed notes than the current notes carry, under our performance expectations, we believe CEJV would generate sufficient cash from operations to support the proposed capital structure. Therefore, in the event of a successful close of the proposed transaction, we expect to raise our issuer credit rating to 'B-', with a stable rating outlook. We expect a low- to mid-single-digit decline in net revenue and EBITDA for CEJV in 2012, because we expect the company to maintain or slightly increase its market share while the Reno gaming market continues to gradually decline. Under this performance expectation, pro forma for the proposed transaction, leverage would be in the low-6x area at the end of 2012 and coverage would remain in the low- to mid-1x area. We believe CEJV will be cash flow positive in 2012. Over the longer term, we expect a modest increase in EBITDA in 2013 and 2014 as compared with 2012. We believe CEJV should benefit from increased visitation, because Reno is holding two major bowling tournaments (CEJV has traditionally attracted customers from those tournaments, which we expect to continue in future years) in both those years--The USBC Open Tournament and The USBC Women's Tournament--compared with 2012, when Reno will only host The USBC Women's Tournament. CEJV is a joint venture of affiliates of MGM Resorts International and Eldorado Resorts LLC. CEJV owns and operates a single property, the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno. Reno's gaming revenues remain historically weak because of both increased competition from Native American casinos in Northern California over the past several years and economic weakness in more recent years. Gaming revenues, as reported by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, totaled roughly $562 million in 2010, compared with $754 million in 2007, a compound annual decline of approximately 7%. Through November 2011, gaming revenues in Reno declined about 5% from the comparable period last year. We will continue monitoring CEJV's progress toward addressing its upcoming debt maturity to resolve the CreditWatch. Absent a successful refinancing by March 1, 2012, we would lower our rating to 'D'. Additionally, if CEJV moves forward with a restructuring plan that would result in any debtholders being offered less than what we deem as full and timely payment under our ratings criteria, we also expect to lower our rating to 'D'. If CEJV can successfully execute the proposed transaction, we would raise the corporate credit rating to 'B-' as, based on our performance expectations, we believe CEJV would generate sufficient cash flow to support fixed charges under the proposed capital structure. 