June 19 - The number of rising stars increased to 15 from 11 since the last reporting period, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Oil And Gas Sector Leads The Increase In Rising Stars Count." The 15 rising stars account for US$43 (EUR34.3) billion. "Of the four new rising stars, three are from the oil and gas exploration and production sector and their movement to rising stars status relates to recent acquisitions," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade. Since the last report, the number of issuers with the greatest potential for upgrades to investment grade increased by two to 25 issuers. "This suggests that the rising stars count may increase at a faster rate," said Ms. Vazza. The 25 potential rising stars account for US$97.5 (EUR78) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the US$159.5 (EUR127.6) billion in rated debt of the 48 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of downgrades to speculative grade) as of June 8, 2012. Fallen angels have outpaced rising stars, with a total of 20 so far this year (as of June 8). Of the 25 potential rising stars, 17 (68%) are based in the U.S. and 10 are members of Standard & Poor's equity indices. The Republic of Indonesia remains the largest potential rising star, with US$57.1 (EUR45.7) billion in rated debt. The potential rising stars are spread out fairly evenly, with the media and entertainment, transportation, and utility sectors containing the most issuers (three). We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive implications. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.