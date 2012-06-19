June 19 - The number of rising stars increased to 15 from 11 since the last
reporting period, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income Research, titled "Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: The Oil And Gas Sector Leads The Increase In
Rising Stars Count."
The 15 rising stars account for US$43 (EUR34.3) billion. "Of the four new rising
stars, three are from the oil and gas exploration and production sector and
their movement to rising stars status relates to recent acquisitions," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. We define
rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has upgraded
to investment grade from speculative grade.
Since the last report, the number of issuers with the greatest potential for
upgrades to investment grade increased by two to 25 issuers. "This suggests
that the rising stars count may increase at a faster rate," said Ms. Vazza.
The 25 potential rising stars account for US$97.5 (EUR78) billion in rated debt,
which is significantly less than the US$159.5 (EUR127.6) billion in rated debt
of the 48 potential fallen angels (the count of entities most at risk of
downgrades to speculative grade) as of June 8, 2012. Fallen angels have
outpaced rising stars, with a total of 20 so far this year (as of June 8).
Of the 25 potential rising stars, 17 (68%) are based in the U.S. and 10 are
members of Standard & Poor's equity indices. The Republic of Indonesia remains
the largest potential rising star, with US$57.1 (EUR45.7) billion in rated debt.
The potential rising stars are spread out fairly evenly, with the media and
entertainment, transportation, and utility sectors containing the most issuers
(three). We define potential rising stars as entities that Standard & Poor's
may upgrade to investment grade. These issuers are currently rated 'BB+', and
the rating either has a positive outlook or is on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
