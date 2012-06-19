BRIEF-Russia preparing to remove Rosseti head -sources
* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person close to the board told Reuters;
June 19 LS Power Funding Corp: * Moodys affirms LS Power fundings baa3 rating; outlook revised to negative * Rpt-moodys affirms ls power fundings baa3 rating; outlook revised to
negative
* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person close to the board told Reuters;
* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. announces assets under management