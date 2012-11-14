Nov 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Plum Creek Timberlands L.P.'s $325 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by parent Plum Creek Timber Co. Inc. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay debt maturing in 2013. The company had total adjusted debt of about $2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012. The ratings on Seattle-based Plum Creek reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile as one of the largest timberland owners and managers in the U.S., with significant operating flexibility, substantial geographic diversity, and a sizable portfolio of higher-and-better use properties. The ratings also incorporate our view of the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, supported by the company's substantial asset protection afforded by its valuable timberlands, financial flexibility, and financial policies. The ratings also reflect the company's somewhat limited activities in cyclical markets, the variability in its credit protection measures, primarily due to the timing of real estate purchases and sales, and the sizable amount of cash that it returns to shareholders on average. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Temporary telephone contact numbers: Tobias Crabtree, (917) 539-4614; James Fielding, (917) 734-3477 RATINGS LIST Plum Creek Timber Co. Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Plum Creek Timberlands L.P. Proposed $325 mil sr unsecured notes due 2023 BBB