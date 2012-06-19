(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19
Overview
-- We expect Brazilian-based Banco Votorantim to experience high
impairment costs as a result of continued weakness in its loan portfolio.
-- We are revising our assessment of the bank's risk position to
"moderate" from "adequate."
-- We are lowering the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from
'bbb-'.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming our
'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale ratings on the bank.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Banco Votorantim S.A. (BV) to negative from stable. In addition, we affirmed
our 'BBB-/A-3' global scale and 'brAAA/brA-1' national scale counterparty
credit ratings.
Rationale
We have revised our risk position score on BV to "moderate" from "adequate"
(as our criteria define these terms) on its auto loan portfolio's
deterioration. As a result, we lowered the SACP to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. The
outlook revision reflects our expectation that the bank may lose market share
in its most important business lines to its competitors in the next 12-18
months. Due to BV's status as a 'moderately strategic' subsidiary of
Votorantim Participacoes group and strong likelihood that it will receive
financial support from the group, if necessary, the lower SACP does not affect
the issuer credit rating because the credit rating now receives a one notch of
parental uplift above the SACP. This was not the case when SACP was 'bbb-', as
according to our group methodology criteria, a rating on the 'moderately
strategic' subsidiary is subject to a one-notch cap below the GCP level of the
group, which in this case is 'bbb'.
The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where BV
operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our
criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of
economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and
monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic
authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential
distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe these
potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central
bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation,
regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits
support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the
banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment.
We currently assess BV's business position as "adequate," which reflects the
bank's large market share and customer base in its core markets. According to
the Brazilian central bank, BV is the country's seventh-largest bank in terms
of total assets (excluding BNDES - the Brazilian Development Bank), with
Brazilian reais (R$) 113 billion as of March 2012. BV's market share of about
20% in the auto finance segment places it among the three largest players in
that segment. Recent changes in legislation, unfavorable market conditions,
and higher delinquency ratios prompted management to review its strategies and
models for some of its business lines, primarily auto loans. In our opinion,
management initiatives-such as review of the auto finance origination model,
consumer finance policies, process and credit models, collection processes,
and the consolidation of organizational structures--are necessary but might
initially result in a lower market share and revenues. Management is
challenged to balance the potential loss of its share while implementing its
agenda of initiatives.
Our "moderate" assessment of BV's capital and earnings reflects our
expectation that the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain
in between 5.5% and 7% range during the next 12-18 months. This forecast
reflects the bank's lower profitability in the period due to high credit costs
and a reduction in origination volumes, but it also assumes shareholder
support in order to maintain Basel ratio above 13%.
Risk position is "moderate." The bank's loan portfolio has a low single-name
concentration, because 60% of it consists of the retail loans. However, the
largest portion of the retail portfolio is concentrated in auto finance. We
view auto finance as a highly cyclical segment, which reflects BV's surging
nonperforming loans ratio to 5.8% in March 2012 from 2.0% in March 2011. We
expect BV's asset quality ratio will remain close to 6% for 2012.
We consider BV's funding as "average" and liquidity "adequate." Wholesale
funding continues to support BV's funding base. We view Banco do Brasil's 50%
stake in the bank as very favorable to its funding, as the partnership has
helped significantly to increase the flow of deposits to the bank.
Additionally, BV has a stand-by credit facility with Banco do Brasil, equal to
its shareholders' equity, which gives the bank additional financial
flexibility, although it hasn't used it so far.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in the next 12
months, if we consider that management can't reverse the current negative
trend in the bank's overall financial performance and/or if the bank's
business stability is affected. This could stem from the bank's loss of market
share to its competitors or if the bank's asset quality deteriorates further.
A reduction in the RAC to levels below 5% could also result in a downgrade. We
could revise the outlook to stable if the asset quality ratios improve,
profitability strengthens, and the bank maintains its market share.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banco Votorantim S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Global scale BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
National scale brAAA/Negative/brA-1 brAAA/Stable/brA-1
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Votorantim Financas S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating
National scale brAAA/Negative/brA-1 brAAA/Stable/brA-1
Subordinated brAA
BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
Subordinated brAA+
