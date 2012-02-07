Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that the Jan. 23, 2012 downgrade of Societe Generale (SocGen;
A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the rating or outlook on American Public Energy
Agency's (APEA) series 2003A, series 2003B, and series 2005 bonds
(A/Stable/A-1). (See "Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings
Lowered To 'A' Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable," published Jan. 23,
2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The downgrade of SocGen
follows our rating action on France. (See "France's Unsolicited Long-Term
Ratings Lowered to AA+; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012.) The
rating on the APEA bonds are currently tied to the long-term credit rating of
BP Corp. North America Inc. (BPNA; A/Stable/A-1). BPNA guarantees the
obligations of BP Canada Energy Marketing Corp. (not rated), APEA's gas
supplier under the series 2003A, 2003B, and 2005 bonds. We could lower our
rating on the bonds if we lower the rating on BPNA or if one of the other
counterparties in the transaction becomes the primary ratings constraint.
Bondholders rely on SocGen as the commodity swap provider and interest rate
swap provider. APEA will make or receive scheduled monthly payments to or from
the commodity swap counterparty based on the scheduled monthly gas deliveries
and the net difference between the applicable index price of gas and a
specified fixed price through the term of the transaction. The interest rate
swap provider will pay APEA a variable rate, and APEA will pay the swap
counterparty a fixed rate.
