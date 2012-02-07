Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings reiterates that it expects a cyclical slowdown
rather than a structural downturn for India, following the Central Statistics
Office's advanced estimate of national income Tuesday.
The Indian government's advanced estimates of 2011-2012 GDP show a growth rate
of 6.9%, down from 8.4% in 2010-2011, confirming that the country is
experiencing a sharp slowdown.
The slowdown probably reflects the authorities' efforts to correct an
overheating economy. Last year we revised our real GDP forecast for India in
2012 to 7.0% from 7.5%. The cyclical downturn could help further ease inflation,
which appears to have passed its peak. This will give the Indian central bank
room to move to a more accommodative monetary policy, after recent increases in
policy rates.
In addition, recent increases in India's PMI data suggests that manufacturing
sector activity may be close to bottoming out.
The Indian government's estimates suggest that GDP growth in the second half of
the fiscal year will be around 6.5%, down from 7.3% in the first. We maintain
our view that India is not facing a structural deterioration in its potential
growth rate of 7.5%-8.5%.
India's economic growth has been one of its stand-out features and remains a key
support for its 'BBB-' rating with Stable Outlook. The country's potential
growth rate is well above the 'BBB' category median. From 2006 to 2010, its
actual growth rate was more than 2x the 'BBB' median.
India's ratings would benefit from structural fiscal reform that led to a strong
improvement in the fiscal deficit and general government debt ratios, and from
an improvement in the investment climate and a sharp, sustained fall in
inflation.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
India's Economic Outlook
