Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Jan. 23, 2012 downgrade of Societe Generale (SocGen; A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the rating or outlook on Mississippi Development Bank's (MDB) series 2005 bonds (A/Stable/A-1) as they have the same rating. (See "Societe Generale And Core Subsidiaries Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable," published Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The downgrade of SocGen followed our rating action on France. (See "France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered to 'AA+'; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012.) The rating on MDB is currently tied to the long-term credit rating of BP Corp. North America Inc. (BPNA; A/Stable/A-1). BPNA guarantees the obligations of BP Energy Co. (not rated), MDB's gas supplier. Standard & Poor's could lower the rating on MDB's series 2005 bonds if we lower the rating on BPNA or if one of the other counterparties in the transaction becomes the primary ratings constraint. Bondholders rely on SocGen as both the commodity swap provider and interest rate swap provider. Bondholders rely on payments from the debt service and liquidity reserves if a municipal participant defaults, and on the reserves as well as payments from the gas supplier to fund any required early termination payments. SocGen also provides a standby bond purchase agreement. This agreement provides additional liquidity because SocGen has agreed to repurchase the bonds if the variable interest rate changes from the initial daily rate mode and bondholders exercise their put option. Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870; manish_consul@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-6344; mark_habib@standardandpoors.com