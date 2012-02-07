Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has published its special report on Latin America's government financing needs, forecasting that the region's borrowing requirements will fall slightly to USD411 billion in 2012 from USD413 billion last year. The USD411 billion represents 7.6% of regional GDP, a decline from 8.2% estimated for 2011. 'While sustained economic growth, fiscal restraint and continued progress on liability management are expected to keep deficits under control and reduce external debt redemptions, sizable domestic amortization payments (61% of total financing needs) as well as the lack of significant fiscal consolidation, will prevent a faster reduction in the governments' financing needs,' said Shelly Shetty, Head of Fitch's Latin America Sovereigns Group. 'However, due to the uncertainties related to the international environment, upside risks to Fitch's projected financing requirements cannot be ruled out. While most countries have refrained from fiscal stimulus so far, an intensification of the eurozone debt crisis, renewed weakness in the U.S. and a downturn in commodity prices could have a negative impact on the region's economic prospects, and may put pressure on authorities to respond with fiscal measures.' Fitch forecasts external bond issuance to remain nearly flat at about USD18 billion in 2012, covering only 4% of total financing needs in the region. Countries are expected to raise 91% of their total borrowing requirements from domestic sources, primarily through auctioned bonds. Countries whose government financing needs are below the Latin American median of 4.2% of GDP include Chile, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Panama, Peru and Uruguay, with Chile and Peru exhibiting the lowest financing needs due to their strong fiscal position and low amortizations. Owing to their sizable stabilization funds and broad external and domestic market access, both countries have significant fiscal flexibility to implement counter-cyclical fiscal policies and to respond to pressures from rising social demands. Panama and Uruguay also benefit from their growth momentum, positive debt dynamics and adept liability management. Countries whose government financing needs exceed the Latin American median include Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Venezuela, with Brazil and Mexico alone accounting for 72% of the region's total funding requirements. Brazil and Mexico have sizable amortizations due to their continued reliance on short-term domestic financing, but the large absorption capacity of their local bond markets mitigates financing risks. On the other hand, Venezuela's financing needs could be higher due to greater-than-expected electoral spending, and Ecuador's financing flexibility is constrained and highly dependent on its access to funding from China. Fitch will remain vigilant as to the evolution of financing risks in Jamaica and Argentina, the countries with the highest borrowing requirements in the region. The risks for Jamaica are significant due to growth underperformance and difficulties in reining in spending. Barring a near-term return to voluntary debt capital markets in Argentina or stronger fiscal consolidation, its government might resort to further unorthodox measures to manage its restricted financing sources. 'In general, financing conditions remain favorable for the region, even for lower-rated Latin American sovereigns. Over the past few years, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay were able to issue a cumulative USD17 billion in local currency debt in global markets at long tenors and favorable yields, highlighting their strong fundamentals and continued improvements in creditworthiness,' said Cesar Arias, Associate Director and co-author of the report. 'Both Panama and Uruguay recently executed large liability management operations to improve the currency composition and maturity structure of their debt portfolios, and Mexico sold an additional USD1 billion of its 100-year global bonds. El Salvador and Jamaica both returned to the international capital markets in 2011 and the Dominican Republic tapped markets twice last year, locking in record low yields.' The special report '2012 Latin America Financing Needs: Stable Despite the Unfavorable External Environment' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Cesar Arias Associate Director +1-212-908-0358 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2012 Latin America Financing Needs