NEW YORK, June 20 Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Patna Bakhtiyarpur Tollway Limited's (PBTL) INR6,810m long-term senior project bank loan a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

PBTL is an SPV incorporated to implement a 50.65km lane expansion (four-laning) between Anisabad in Patna and Bakhtiyarpur on the National Highway 30 (NH-30) in the state of Bihar under an 18-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). PBTL is a 50:50 JV between BSCPL Infrastructure Limited and C&C Constructions Limited (along with their subsidiaries). The project cost is estimated at INR9,080m, to be funded by a term loan of INR6,810m, sponsors' equity of INR1,136m and an NHAI grant of INR1,134m.

The rating is constrained by traffic risk. Traffic and revenue estimates are based on an independent traffic study, which notes the presence of two potential alternate routes. One of these is on the State Highway (SH-78) and being upgraded to two lanes; while the other is a green field bridge alignment (expected to be tolled in future) on NH-28. Owing to the threat of traffic leakages on account of these alternate routes in the vicinity, the traffic study assumes that 10% of vehicles may be diverted from the project road and the same has been factored in Fitch's base case projections. Should the diversion be more severe, PBTL may struggle to service debt from its cash flows in the early years of operations.

Traffic on the project road is likely to be predominantly driven by vehicles travelling within Bihar, comprising 94% of passenger traffic and around 79% of freight traffic. Commercial traffic is expected to make up about 60% of vehicles, making revenue profile more susceptible to economic cycles. However, toll rates are partially linked to inflation, which mitigates price risk.

The project is exposed to completion risk since the project is in very initial stages of construction. However, the fact that around 83% of land has already been handed over to PBTL and that commercial operations (scheduled for April 2014) may be permitted even if construction is 75% complete, provided there is no delay by the project company, provide some comfort.

The company has a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with the sponsors who have jointly executed several EPC contracts in the past. The sponsors also have one operational toll road project and six road projects in the construction stage in the build, operate and transfer space. Although the existence of a sponsor undertaking to fund project cost overruns and delay in receipt of NHAI grants is a credit positive, Fitch notes that the construction contract is relatively large compared with the contractors' financial capacity.

As financial margin and coverage ratios are thin (1.11x), PBTL's ability to service its debt depends upon its achievement of the forecasted (based on the traffic advisor's study) levels of patronage and growth rates. The actual usage of the road in terms of traffic demand and growth will become clear only once the project road is operational.

The project debt will amortise from June 2015 to September 2026, with a small three-year tail. The project is exposed to variable interest rates and any spike in this may impact the debt servicing obligations of the company. Fitch notes that creating a debt service reserve (equivalent to six months debt service obligations) out of operational cash flows may pose a challenge, if traffic is weaker than expected.