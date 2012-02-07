(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on Germany-based captive finance company Siemens Financial Services GmbH (SFS) to 'A-1+' from 'A-1' and revised the outlook on the 'A+' long-term rating on SFS to positive from stable. Under our criteria, we consider SFS to be a "core" subsidiary of German industrial group Siemens AG (Siemens; A+/Positive/A-1+). We consequently equalize the ratings on SFS with those on Siemens. The status as a "core" subsidiary reflects SFS' very tight operational and organizational integration into Siemens as part of its companywide "Financial Services" business line. Fully owned by Siemens, SFS is an international cross-sector business-to-business provider of financial solutions for the energy, industry and healthcare markets, which are Siemens' core sector expertise and business segments. Its mission is to support Siemens sales and to provide financial services and products to Siemens entities, their customers, and third parties. A profit and loss transfer agreement between SFS and Siemens and joint management of funding and liquidity underpin their tight links. Due to an error, the short-term rating and the outlook were not updated at the time of our latest rating action on Siemens on April 18, 2011. RATINGS LIST To From Siemens Financial Services GmbH Counterparty credit rating A+/Positive/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)