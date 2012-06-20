Overview
-- U.S. online automotive advertising company AutoTrader Group Inc. has
filed an SEC Form S-1 for an IPO.
-- It intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and fund general
corporate purposes.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company; the
outlook remains negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that AutoTrader.com will
maintain its strong operating fundamentals and an adequate cushion of
compliance with financial covenants, but that covenant headroom could remain
relatively narrow for the rating over the balance of 2012.
Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' rating
on Atlanta-based AutoTrader.com Inc. The rating outlook remains negative.
Rationale
The affirmation and negative outlook reflect our expectation of likely
continued narrow covenant headroom relative to the rating over the remainder
of 2012, following the $400 million debt-financed dividend in April 2012 and
not factoring in any debt repayment from the proceeds of a potential IPO.
AutoTrader.com's leading market share, strong brand, and high conversion of
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow support our view that the company's
business risk profile is "fair," (based on our criteria). We assess
AutoTrader.com's financial profile as "aggressive" because of its acquisitive
growth strategy in the highly competitive online auto advertising industry,
which has low barriers to entry.
We continue to factor into the rating implied support from Cox Enterprises
Inc., which maintains operating control. We would rate AutoTrader.com in the
'BB' category on a stand-alone basis. While we do not view the AutoTrader.com
debt as a Cox obligation, given the significant value of its ownership
position, we believe Cox has incentives to provide some degree of credit
support to AutoTrader.com.
AutoTrader.com is the world's largest automotive classifieds marketplace and
consumer information Web site. Its business is subject to intense competition
in the online automotive classifieds market from other online sites, as well
as traditional print and newspaper classified advertising. AutoTrader.com's
concentration of earnings from this market and some cyclicality in the
business are also key risks. Although the company has benefited from the shift
in advertising toward online platforms and away from print, traditional media
still captures the majority of automotive advertising. AutoTrader.com
generates roughly 65% of its revenues from auto dealers, largely from
relatively stable monthly subscriptions. The next largest source of
AutoTrader.com's revenue is Kelley Blue Book (accounting for 14% of revenues),
which provides vehicle pricing information and operates KBB.com. The company
has a diverse revenue stream, with no client accounting for more than 2% of
revenues, and a strong EBITDA margin that we expect will remain steady, if not
expand.
For 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow 10% or more, reflecting growth
across all segments. We estimate high-single-digit percentage growth in dealer
sales as a result of 2%-3% growth in dealer penetration and an increase in
revenue per dealer from the sale of additional services. We also forecast
double-digit growth rates at the Kelley Blue Book and vAuto business segments
related to new product offerings, increased advertising rates, additional page
views, and some cross-selling opportunities with the core AutoTrader business.
We believe the EBITDA margin will remain around 29%, but that it could
potentially expand slightly because of the company's operating leverage.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue and EBITDA increased 13% and
17%, respectively, year over year. Revenue from the Digital Media segment grew
7% due to higher revenues at autotrader.com and kbb.com, and revenue from the
Software Solutions segment grew 77%, with the benefit of the VinSolutions
acquisition in the second quarter of 2011. For the quarter, the EBITDA margin
increased slightly to 29% as increased costs due to the VinSolutions
acquisition were more than offset by the containment of sales and marketing
expenses.
Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend, lease-adjusted leverage was
around 4x as of March 31, 2012. We believe that debt leverage will decline to
the mid-3x area over the next 12 to 18 months from EBITDA growth and a modest
decline in debt balances. Pro forma for the recent debt-financed dividend,
EBITDA coverage of interest expense was roughly 7x. We expect interest
coverage to increase to the mid-7x area in 2012. Conversion of EBITDA to
discretionary cash flow has been high, at slightly over 50%, and we expect the
conversion rate to remain in this area.
Liquidity
AutoTrader.com has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs in the
near-to-intermediate term, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA
declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by at
least 1.2x.
-- We also expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 15%
over the next 12 months.
-- Headroom under the company's financial covenants could withstand a 15%
drop in EBITDA.
-- Because of AutoTrader.com's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
-- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in
the credit markets.
Sources of liquidity include our expectation of roughly $240 million in funds
from operations in 2012 and borrowing availability of about $130 million under
the revolving credit facility due 2015. We believe AutoTrader.com will keep
generating good discretionary cash flow of around $150 million in 2012,
despite an increase in interest expense.
We expect the company's cushion of compliance with its debt-to-EBITDA covenant
will grow somewhat from the 16% level, pro forma for the debt-financed
dividend, as of March 31, 2012, sufficient to comply with the step-down to 4x
in the fourth quarter, with slightly more than 15% headroom. The covenant
steps down finally to 3.5x on Dec. 31, 2013. We believe the company could
maintain compliance with the step-down to 3.5x, but that the margin of
compliance could become thin if the rate of EBITDA growth slows to less than
10% over the next two years.
We believe debt maturities are manageable, based on our discretionary cash
flow expectations over the next few years. Annual amortization of debt is
between $32 million and $66 million, until the term loan A matures in 2015.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that AutoTrader.com
will continue under moderate covenant pressure throughout 2012. We could lower
the rating if, notwithstanding the IPO, the margin of covenant compliance
narrows to less than 15% (taking into account the fourth quarter 2012 leverage
test step-down), as a result of operating performance trends.
We could revise the outlook to stable if management adopts a more moderate
financial policy, reduces debt leverage with discretionary cash flow, and
re-establishes a margin of compliance above 20% while meeting covenant
step-downs. This could be the result of the completion of an IPO with the
proceeds being used to repay debt along with operating performance above our
expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
AutoTrader.com Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/--
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.