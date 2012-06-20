June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published a report responding to questions regarding the current turmoil surrounding Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Chesapeake) and its role as the sponsor in three volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions. Chesapeake's corporate governance, weak operating cash flow, aggressive capital spending, and less-than-adequate liquidity--amid persistently low natural gas prices--have raised concern among some investors in Obsidian Natural Gas Trust, Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I, and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II. Following its downgrade of Chesapeake to 'BB-' from 'BB' on May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's reviewed the situation in the context of its rated VPP transactions to assess the potential risks to these transactions under a hypothetical scenario in which Chesapeake files for bankruptcy. The full report, "Credit FAQ: Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Recent Troubles Have Minimal Impact On Three Volumetric Production Payment Transactions," was published on June 19, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Chesapeake Energy Corp., May 21, 2012 -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Rating Lowered To 'BB-' From 'BB' On Heightened Funding And Liquidity Risks, May 15, 2012 -- New Issue: Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I, May 24, 2011 -- New Issue: Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust II, May 24, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- New Issue: Obsidian Natural Gas Trust, Dec. 13, 2010 -- Volumetric Production Payments (VPPs) For U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Jan. 30, 2009 -- Credit FAQ: Volumetric Production Payments For U.S. Oil And Gas Companies, published April 14, 2005 The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.