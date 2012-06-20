June 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Popular Portugal's (BPP; 'BB+'/Negative/'B') Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH; mortgage covered bonds) to 'BBB-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) from 'BBB'/RWN and has maintained them on RWN. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Banco Santander Totta's (Totta; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') EUR5.63bn outstanding OH to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and placed them on RWN. The rating action is a result of the downgrade of Banco Popular Portugal and Banco Santander Totta's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', respectively (see "Fitch Downgrades Banco Popular Portugal's IDR to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative" published on 14 June 2012 and "Fitch Downgrades Santander Totta's IDR to 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative" published on 15 June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). In both cases the covered bonds' rating on a Probability-of-Default (PD) basis is equalised with the bank's IDR due to the 100% Discontinuity Factor (see "Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds" publishes on 1 December 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). As per Fitch's methodology, covered bonds may benefit from up to two or three notches uplift for recoveries depending on whether the rating on a PD basis is in the investment or sub-investment grade category, and provided overcollateralisation (OC) is sufficient to maintain the rating. In the case of issuers rated below 'F2' and in line with the agency's covered bonds rating criteria Fitch will give credit to level of OC the issuers commits to or in the absence of a commitment the legal minimum. BPP's OH currently benefit from a one notch uplift for recoveries based on the committed overcollateralisation level of 47%. The RWN reflects the addition of commercial assets to the cover pool in December 2011 (see "Fitch Comments on Banco Popular Portugal Covered Bonds New Cover Pool Composition" published on 30 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent possible deterioration of the credit quality of the cover pool. Fitch is awaiting receipt of information from the issuer which will help form a more complete opinion on the credit quality of the cover pool. Should a complete information package not be delivered by the end of June, BPP covered bonds will likely be downgraded and the rating equalised to the issuer's IDR. In the case of Totta, as the bank's Short-term IDR is below 'F2' and lacking any contractual or public commitment on the part of the issuer, Fitch only gives credit to the minimum level of OC required by the Portuguese covered bond legislation, namely 5.26% for the OH. When assuming the aforementioned minimum legal OC, stressed recoveries from the cover pool in a 'BBB' scenario are not sufficient to ensure 100% recoveries for all covered bonds. Nonetheless, they may sustain recoveries in excess of 51% on the longer dated covered bonds, leading to a one notch uplift above the covered bonds rating on a PD basis. The RWN reflects, however, the recalculation of the OC levels pending the redetermination of refinancing costs and expected loss levels. The level of OC supporting a given rating will be affected, amongst other factors, by the profile of cover assets versus covered bonds, which is subject to change even in the absence of new issuances. It can therefore not be assumed that a given OC supporting the rating will remain stable over time. All else equal, a downgrade of BPP's or Totta's IDR will lead to an equivalent downgrade of their respective OH. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of BPP's nor Totta's covered bonds. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012; 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Exposure Draft: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions - Amended