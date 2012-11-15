Nov 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today it assigned its 'BBB'
issue-level rating to Roper Industries Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured
notes, which the company plans to raise in two tranches due 2017 and 2022,
respectively, under a universal shelf filing dated Nov. 15, 2012. The rating is
the same as the corporate credit rating on Roper. The company expects to use the
proceeds to repay outstanding debt under its $1.5 billion unsecured revolving
credit facility due 2017, which the company had drawn to fund the acquisition of
Sunquest Information Systems Inc. in August 2012. The proposed new notes contain
a change-of-control provision.
The ratings on Roper reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The company has made
frequent acquisitions, which exposes it to credit risk. For example, Sunquest,
a maker of diagnostic and laboratory software, is a business aligned with
Roper's strategic goal to grow through acquisitions that are high margin and
are low capital intensive businesses. Still, we expect Roper to manage its
growth and acquisition strategies such that total debt to EBITDA remains
within our expectation for the rating of about 2x to 2.5x and stays consistent
with our view of an intermediate financial risk profile while maintaining
"adequate" liquidity.
Characteristics of Roper's business profile include its leading positions in
profitable niche markets and diversity of products, end markets, and
geographic operations.
RATINGS LIST
Roper Industries Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Roper Industries Inc.
Senior Unsecured
sr. unsec. nts due 2017 BBB
sr. unsec. nts due 2022 BBB
