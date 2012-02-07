Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harsco Corporation's (Harsco)
(NYSE: HSC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and the short-term
IDR at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
The revision in Outlook reflects the negative effect of continued weakness
in Europe's economy on Harsco's Infrastructure segment and slowing global
economic growth. In addition, free cash flows (FCF) in 2012, per Fitch's
definition, are likely to be negative due to cash restructuring charges and
approximately $300 million in capital spending. FCF could be breakeven or
slightly positive by year-end if the European economy stabilizes and demand
improves faster than anticipated at either the Harsco Infrastructure or Harsco
Metals & Minerals businesses. Further downward revisions in the ratings could
occur if metrics weaken further because of business conditions declining or the
company materially increasing its outstanding debt. Also, increased capital
expenditures mainly to fund growth initiatives in the Harsco Metals and Minerals
segment are putting pressure cash flow metrics.
Another downturn in the economy could restrain Harsco's ability to fund its
growth investments without issuing debt. Fitch anticipates the company will be
able to partially offset any additional weakening in demand and capitalize on
expected long-term growth as a result of its continued initiatives for cost
savings. However, if additional funds are needed, leverage would likely
deteriorate further. Harsco's total debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio is expected by
Fitch to remain near recent levels of 1.8 times (x), which is weak for its
current rating. Fitch believes debt balances could increase slightly in the near
term due to cash restructuring actions. However, there are risks that Harsco may
issue more debt than anticipated to fund its discretionary spending. Although
demand remains weak in certain areas of Europe, Fitch believes the
non-residential construction market has reached the trough of the cycle in many
other developed regions. Stabilization of rental rates and rental equipment
utilization rates has occurred in recent quarters.
The slow recovery of these rates from recent historical lows should restrain
margin growth until the company begins to experience material improvement within
the developed regions. The restructuring actions announced in December 2011
could help stabilize margins by year-end in the Infrastructure segment, as
market conditions remain uncertain. Harsco has sufficient liquidity to fund
anticipated near-term spending. Harsco's liquidity position will be pressured
until the company renews its bank facility, which matures in December 2012.
Fitch expects the company to have a new agreement by the end of the first
quarter. The company's liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 included $121 million of cash
plus approximately $570 million under its revolver, offset by $55 million of
short-term debt. The ratings incorporate Harsco's competitive position in
markets served, geographic diversification, and manageable capital structure. In
addition, the company's domestic pension plan was over 80% funded as of Dec. 31,
2010.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Harsco Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The ratings affect approximately $909 million of debt outstanding at Dec.
31, 2011.