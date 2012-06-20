June 20 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4 basis points (bps) to 221 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 4 bps to 704 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread contracted by 4 bps to 150 bps, 'A' tightened by 5 bps to 190 bps, and 'BBB' contracted by 4 bps to 269 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 4 bps to 500 bps, 'B' tightened by 5 bps to 742 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 2 bps to 1,129 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials contracted by 4 bps each to 313 bps, 342 bps, and 319 bps, respectively. Utilities and telecommunications tightened by 6 bps each to 224 bps and 352 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 675 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 736 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)