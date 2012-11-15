Nov 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' senior
unsecured debt rating to National Oilwell Varco Inc.'s announced $3.0
billion senior unsecured note offering. The offering will comprise three
maturities of five-, 10-, and 30-years; however, the amounts allocated to each
maturity have not been determined at this time. The notes are not guaranteed by
the subsidiaries of National Oilwell Varco and will be structurally subordinated
to all existing and future debts and other liabilities of those subsidiaries. We
expect proceeds to be used to fund the $2.5 billion acquisition of Robbins &
Myers, Inc., as well as for general corporate purposes.
The ratings on Houston-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) reflect our
view of the company's "strong" business profile and "modest" financial profile
under our criteria. NOV has a solid business franchise as an equipment
provider to the oil and gas industry and leading market positions in multiple
products and services. Good operating performance, the ability to generate
operating cash flow well in excess of ongoing capital spending requirements,
and a moderate financial policy also support the rating. The company competes
with certain other large, financially strong oilfield service companies that
offer a wide range of products and services. We expect NOV's competitive
position to continue to enable it to successfully compete with these peers.
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Paul Harvey (914-539-1288); Susan Ding
RATINGS LIST
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/--
New Rating
$3 bil. senior unsecured notes
Five-year notes A-
10-year notes A-
30-year notes A-