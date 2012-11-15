Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following city of Manhattan, Kansas (the city) bonds: --$12.9 million general obligation (ULTGO) bonds, series 2012-B The bonds are expected to be sold via competitive sale on November 20. Proceeds will be used to redeem previously issued short-term debt that funded various city capital projects. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$102.7 million outstanding ULTGO bonds at 'AA+'; --$12.1 million sales tax special obligation revenue (STAR) bonds, series 2009-1 at 'AA-'; --$31.4 million taxable sales tax special obligation revenue (STAR) bonds, series 2009-2 at 'AA-'; --$20.8 million senior lien special obligation revenue (TIF) bonds, series 2009A at 'AA-'; --$5.5 million transportation development district sales tax The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The ULTGO bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad valorem taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount. The TDD, STAR, and TIF bonds are secured by the city's pledge of any legally available funds, subject to annual appropriation. The bonds are also secured by the following, which in each case are the intended sources of repayment: The TDD bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of, and lien upon, a 0.5% sales tax levied within the TDD (coterminous with a development known as the north project area). The STAR bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of the state sale tax (6.3%) collected within the north project area (coterminous with the TDD), and state sale tax (6.3%), city (1%) and local (.306%) sales tax collected within another development known as the south project area. The TIF bonds are special limited obligations secured by a pledge of city (1%) and local (.306%) sales tax collected within the north project area, and incremental property tax collected within the north and south project areas. Local sale tax revenues from the south project area are also available if the STAR bonds are fully repaid prior to final maturity. KEY RATING DRIVERS REGIONAL ECONOMIC ENGINE: The city serves as the economic and cultural center for the regional community, which includes Fort Riley, a military base, and Kansas State University (KSU). SIZABLE FINANCIAL RESERVES; CONTINGENT OBLIGATIONS: The city's general fund ending balances remain strong. Balances have been maintained at over 20% of general fund spending in recent years. Finances could be stressed if the contingent obligations are not self-supporting and, in turn, trigger the city's commitment to annually appropriate the necessary funds to subsidize the obligations. HIGH DEBT BURDEN EXPECTED TO DECLINE: The city's debt burden is high. Fundamental to the rating is the expected reduction of debt levels over the long term due to city issuance of new debt at a slower pace and the rapid amortization of outstanding debt. MIXED SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: Socioeconomic indicators are mixed, with low unemployment rates but high poverty and low per capita income levels. Poverty and income levels are skewed by the city's large student population. CONTINGENT OBLIGATION RATING: The 'AA-' rating on the TDD, STAR and TIF reflects the city's commitment to appropriate annually for debt service and the lack of a security interest in and non-essentiality of the financed projects. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Fitch expects the city to maintain its long practice of conservative budgeting and maintenance of strong financial flexibility as a key mitigant to Fitch's concerns about high debt and dependence on economically sensitive revenues. Any deterioration in the financial profile would likely cause a downgrade. CREDIT PROFILE Manhattan is located in northeastern Kansas, roughly 55 miles west of Topeka, with a 2011 population of 53,678 that has grown through real gains and limited annexations. STABLE ECONOMY; MIXED SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS The city's tax base faired quite well during the housing market downturn with real gains and limited annexations supporting continued modest growth. Taxable assessed valuation grew about 3% annually in the last two years. The city's stable economy is anchored by Fort Riley, a military base with 18,500 military personnel located 10 miles west of the city limits, and Kansas State University with roughly 23,000 students located within the city. Longer term, the city is anticipating additional economic growth associated with the construction of the U.S. National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, which broke ground in 2010 and was originally slated to open in 2015. Recent decisions at the federal level have stalled development of the project creating uncertainty about the facility's future, but city management reports that discussions with the federal government are ongoing and that they have received indications that project will go forward. City income indicators are below average. Per capita money income is 76% of state and 72% of national level and median household income is 74.1% of state and 70.6% of national levels. The city's poverty rate (28.8%) is above average compared to 12.4% for the state and 13.8% for the nation. However, the city's large student population skews both indicators, and these statistics may not accurately reflect the students' economic impact, with purchasing power garnered from external sources. The city's unemployment rate is very low at 4.9% in August 2012, well under state (6.2%) and national (8.2%) levels. STRONG FINANCIAL RESERVE LEVELS CONTINUE The city ended 2011 with a total general fund ending balance of $5.1 million or about 23% of general fund expenditures and transfers out. Total fund balance levels have been at over 20% of spending since 2008. Unreserved general fund balance levels have also been over 20% for this period. The 2011 total balance represents a modest draw down from the prior year ($5.2 million) to fund one-time capital needs. The 2011 unrestricted balance of $3.6 million (the sum of unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balances under GASB 54) was about 16% of spending, a decline from prior year unreserved percentage levels that reflects a shift in reporting standards resulting in set asides for following year's appropriations not being included in the unrestricted balance. Sales tax revenues account for roughly 33% of 2012 general fund revenues, while property taxes account for about 5%. Current year sales tax performance is strong, with total city sales tax revenues year-to date through September showing almost 7% growth over the same period last year, as compared to flat budgeted levels. Management reports current year revenues and expenditures performing better than budgeted and expects to end the year without the use of fund balance. The fiscal year 2013 budget incorporates a 6.8% increase in total spending from the year prior and is balanced without use of fund balance. Increased expenditures include spending related to the set-up of two new firehouses that become fully operational in 2013. HIGH DEBT BURDEN The city's overall debt load is high at $5,713 per capita and 9.5% of market value. Debt service as a percentage of general spending is very high at 43%. The city's debt burden includes about $74 million in outstanding STAR, TIF and TDD bonds issued by the city to develop the north and south downtown development project areas. Adding this additional debt increases the burden on the budget to 54%. Rapid amortization of outstanding long-term general obligation debt (79.5% repaid within 10 years) is a key mitigant to the high debt load. When including the STAR, TIF and TDD bonds, amortization slows to 69%, which is still above average. The various development project debt is first paid from sales tax revenues and incremental property tax revenues generated in the north and south project areas. The city has also pledged any legally available funds, subject to annual appropriation, if the primary security pledge proves insufficient. To date, the bonds have been self-supporting; however, future coverage requires revenue growth as debt service on the contingent obligations is ascending. The STAR bonds include a turbo repayment feature whereby all excess pledged revenues associated with the bonds must retire outstanding related principal, which continues to reduce outstanding principal. The feature has already prepaid $4.7 million in principal ahead of schedule. The city has about $36 million in short-term notes due through 2016, which were issued for capital improvements and are expected to be refinanced into long-term debt. Additional issuance, including short-term notes for various capital projects is expected as part of the city's five-year capital improvement plan. The city has initiated a major airport expansion project totaling about $50 million, which is expected to be chiefly financed with federal moneys. Additional funding will be derived from bond proceeds, including general obligation and revenue bond issuance. A key credit factor supporting the high rating is Fitch's expectation that amortization of existing debt will outpace the magnitude of additional bond issues, thereby reducing the very high debt level over time. CONCENTRATED TAXPAYER BASE FOR CONTINGENT OBLIGATIONS The north project area encompasses 20 acres that presently consists of 18 retailers including HyVee Supermarket, Petco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Best Buy. The south project area encompasses 10 acres with a 135-room Hilton Gardens hotel, a conference center, a city-owned discovery center, and a city-owned 440-stall parking garage. Most of the retailers rent their property via renewable 10-year leases. The top retailer presently accounts for 35% of total sales tax revenues and the top 10 account for 97%. Sales tax concentration is expected to decline with the anticipated addition of new retail establishments. Taxpayer and geographic concentration, required lease renewals during the term of the debt and potential local competition create risk of future tax revenues declining, which could stress the city's finances, given its commitment to support these obligations. MANAGEABLE PENSION OBLIGATIONS Manhattan's long-term liabilities related to employment benefits are modest. Employees are covered by state-sponsored pension plans, and the city annually funds its full actuarial required contribution. Additionally, the city allows retirees to participate in its healthcare plan at 102% of the stated premium. The combined pension ARC and other post-employment benefit pay-as-you-go contribution was about 3% of general fund spending in 2011. The city's future ARC payment may increase, given the poor funding ratios of state plans, but potential increases should not create a significant burden on the city.