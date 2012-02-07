Feb 7 - -- U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp.
is seeking an
amendment to its first-lien senior secured credit facilities, and plans to
raise up to $1.25 billion in senior secured notes, most of which will be used
to repay term-loan debt.
-- We are assigning preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to
Caesars' proposed amended and extended term loan and revolver, the sizes of
which are subject to lender participation, and the proposed $1.25 billion
senior secured notes due 2020.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA will
grow at least modestly in 2012 and 2013, which, despite very weak credit
measures, should allow the company to continue to meet debt service
obligations.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co. Inc.'s (CEOC) proposed amended and extended
first-lien senior secured term loan and revolver (the sizes of which are subject
to lender participation).
"At the same time, we assigned preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to
the proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes (first-lien) offering to be
issued jointly by Caesars Operating Escrow LLC and Caesars Escrow Corp. (the
escrow issuers)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long. We
assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (one notch higher than our
'B-' corporate credit rating on the company) and our preliminary recovery
rating of '2' indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery
for lenders in the event of a payment default.
CEOC wants to extend up to $4 billion in existing term loan debt to Jan. 28,
2018, from Jan. 28, 2015. It also is proposing to convert original revolver
commitments to term loan debt due Jan. 28, 2018, and/or extend the maturity of
original revolver commitments to Jan. 28, 2017, from Jan. 28, 2014.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;
melissa_long@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176;
ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com