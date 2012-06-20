U.S. to sell $72 billion in 3-month, 6-month bills next week
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
June 20 State of Puebla, Mexico: * Moodys assigns debt rating of aa2.mx to an enhanced loan of the state of
puebla * Rpt-moodys assigns debt rating of aa2.mx to an enhanced loan of the state of
puebla
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
NEW YORK, June 8 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.