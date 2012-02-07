Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded GC FTGENCAT SABADELL 1, FTA's
notes, as follows:
EUR117.5m class A(G) notes upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf', Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
EUR19.8m class B notes upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf', Outlook Stable
EUR5.7m class C notes upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'CCsf', RE to 50% from 0%
The rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance. The
upgrades were driven by the increased in transaction's protection due to rapid
amortisation of the notes and the transaction's performance.
The transaction is a securitisation of a static pool of leasing contracts
originated by Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/'F2'/RWN) to small and medium-sized
Spanish enterprises (SMEs) in Spain. The transaction closed in December 2005 and
started to amortise on June 2008. To date, the transaction has amortised 71% of
its original portfolio principal balance. Due to the notes' sequential
amortisation, credit enhancement for the class A(G), B and C notes has increased
to 20.4%, 6.6% and 2.6% from 7.0%, 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively, since closing.
The transaction's performance has been gradually deteriorating with delinquency
rate (excluding one-month delinquent loans; ie 30d+ delinquent loans over
outstanding balance) increasing to 4.6% of the outstanding portfolio balance as
of December 2011. Default levels continue to increase with current cumulative
defaults at 3.3% as a percentage of original balance, compared to the agencies'
base case assumption of 2.6% at the same point in seasoning. Fitch expects
defaults to increase further given the existing and expected delinquency
pipeline, some of which are likely to migrate into default. Fitch expects the
ratio of cumulative defaults to reach 5% during the life of the transaction. The
transaction has not suffered any principal deficiency ledger since closing.
The reserve fund (RF) stands at EUR3.7m, which is lower than the required
EUR9.5m. Nevertheless, during the last two payment periods the RF has been
partly replenished due to some recoveries from the defaulted assets coming into
the transaction. The replenishing of the RF indicates that the junior notes are
less exposed to further spikes on defaults. No deferral trigger for the class B,
C and D notes has occurred since outset.
In its most up to date credit analysis, Fitch revised upward the expected base
case default and loss rate of the portfolio to reflect the observed behaviour of
the assets through the economic cycle, which were then compared against existing
subordination levels available for each tranche. In its modelling, Fitch also
adjusted downwards the expected recovery rate assumption based on the actual
recoveries and expectations to 20%. Fitch also took into account the actual
seasoning (6 years), excess spread levels (65bps guaranteed by the swap
agreement) and industry and lessee concentration risks.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Jose Pablo Zuniga Arias
Director
+ 34 917 024 625
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos, 11
28004 Madrid
Committee Chairperson
Andy Brewer
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1005
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Gesticaixa S.G.F.T.
S.A
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011,
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011, 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 14 March 2011, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 21 March 2011 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
