Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded GC FTGENCAT SABADELL 1, FTA's notes, as follows: EUR117.5m class A(G) notes upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR19.8m class B notes upgraded to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf', Outlook Stable EUR5.7m class C notes upgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'CCsf', RE to 50% from 0% The rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance. The upgrades were driven by the increased in transaction's protection due to rapid amortisation of the notes and the transaction's performance. The transaction is a securitisation of a static pool of leasing contracts originated by Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/'F2'/RWN) to small and medium-sized Spanish enterprises (SMEs) in Spain. The transaction closed in December 2005 and started to amortise on June 2008. To date, the transaction has amortised 71% of its original portfolio principal balance. Due to the notes' sequential amortisation, credit enhancement for the class A(G), B and C notes has increased to 20.4%, 6.6% and 2.6% from 7.0%, 3.0% and 1.9%, respectively, since closing. The transaction's performance has been gradually deteriorating with delinquency rate (excluding one-month delinquent loans; ie 30d+ delinquent loans over outstanding balance) increasing to 4.6% of the outstanding portfolio balance as of December 2011. Default levels continue to increase with current cumulative defaults at 3.3% as a percentage of original balance, compared to the agencies' base case assumption of 2.6% at the same point in seasoning. Fitch expects defaults to increase further given the existing and expected delinquency pipeline, some of which are likely to migrate into default. Fitch expects the ratio of cumulative defaults to reach 5% during the life of the transaction. The transaction has not suffered any principal deficiency ledger since closing. The reserve fund (RF) stands at EUR3.7m, which is lower than the required EUR9.5m. Nevertheless, during the last two payment periods the RF has been partly replenished due to some recoveries from the defaulted assets coming into the transaction. The replenishing of the RF indicates that the junior notes are less exposed to further spikes on defaults. No deferral trigger for the class B, C and D notes has occurred since outset. In its most up to date credit analysis, Fitch revised upward the expected base case default and loss rate of the portfolio to reflect the observed behaviour of the assets through the economic cycle, which were then compared against existing subordination levels available for each tranche. In its modelling, Fitch also adjusted downwards the expected recovery rate assumption based on the actual recoveries and expectations to 20%. Fitch also took into account the actual seasoning (6 years), excess spread levels (65bps guaranteed by the swap agreement) and industry and lessee concentration risks. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Jose Pablo Zuniga Arias Director + 34 917 024 625 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos, 11 28004 Madrid Committee Chairperson Andy Brewer Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1005 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Gesticaixa S.G.F.T. S.A Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions', dated 21 March 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions