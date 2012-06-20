June 20 CHICAGO, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Genworth Life Insurance
Company, Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company and Genworth Life Insurance
Company of New York (collectively, Genworth Life). Fitch has also affirmed the
'A-' long-term ratings on the Genworth Global Funding Trusts. The Rating Outlook
is Negative. The rating action reflects Fitch's view that Genworth Life's
statutory capital position remains strong. Also reflected in the rating
affirmation is that its holding company liquidity profile has improved,
investment losses have tapered off and remain within the levels previously
forecasted by Fitch. Recent earnings have also generally been in line with
rating expectations. Genworth Life's statutory capital position has benefited
over the past year from the sale of its Medicare supplement business. Also
bolstering its position is the repositioning of its portfolio of forward
starting interest rate swaps, and the completion of a life block transaction
that closed in first quarter-2012 (1Q'12). Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW)
holding company debt that matured in 2009- 2011 has been refinanced and paid.
Financing is in place for debt maturities prior to 2014. GNW holding company
liquidity remains strong. GNW management has indicated its intent to hold a cash
buffer of 2x annual debt service in holding company cash and exceeded its goal
at the end of 1Q'12. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns regarding
continuing US mortgage insurance losses, low reported life insurance statutory
earnings. Also reflected in the Negative Outlook is uncertainty tied to GNW's
ongoing strategic review of its businesses and recent resignation of its
long-standing Chairman and CEO. Other rating concerns include GMW's somewhat
limited financial flexibility due to the company's low stock price. The
performance of certain life and long term care (LTC) insurance blocks has put
downward pressure on the statutory earnings of the life companies. Genworth Life
is in the process of raising prices on certain older blocks of LTC business to
improve profitability. Fitch believes price increases in the older LTC block
will improve statutory earnings. However, it will take some time to receive
regulatory approval in all states. In 1Q'12, Genworth's Australian mortgage
insurance subsidiary reported an operating loss due to higher frequency and
severity of claims in the Queensland region. The Australian mortgage insurance
unit has been an important source of dividends to the holding company. Thus, if
losses continue, interest coverage and holding company liquidity could be
adversely affected. Fitch believes macroeconomic conditions (home prices and
unemployment) are stabilizing. However, they continue to provide a significant
headwind to the US mortgage insurance business. Additionally, the US mortgage
insurance business continues to depend on regulatory and counterparty
forbearance to write new business. GNW management has indicated that it believes
the US mortgage insurance business has economic value. Fitch believes GNW may
continue to support its US mortgage insurer. Fitch believes this decision will
not be made until a permanent CEO is selected. The current rating level can
tolerate a moderate amount of additional losses at the US mortgage insurance
business, including additional capital replenishment. The rating's tolerance for
further capital replenishment at the US mortgage insurance business will depend
on the amount and form of that replenishment. Triggers that could result in and
Outlook revision to Stable include improvement in earnings at the US mortgage
insurance business, improvement in GAAP interest coverage to 5 times or better,
sustained statutory earnings at Genworth Life of $300 million annually. The
Rating Outlook would likely not change until GNW completes the strategic review
described above. Triggers that could precipitate a rating downgrade include an
increase in equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 30%; a decline in
Genworth life company risk-based capital below 350%; and a sustained decline in
statutory interest coverage below 3 times. The latter is especially true if
combined with a decline in cash at the holding company below two times annual
holding company interest expense. Fitch may also downgrade GNW's ratings if
Genworth Life was to report a material ($500 million or more) earnings charge
from the life operations including (but not limited to) adverse development of
long-term care reserves. Fitch believes GNW's US mortgage insurance business
could be considered a significant subsidiary of GNW. If a significant subsidiary
were to become subject to an insolvency proceeding, it could trigger an event of
default under GNW's senior debt indenture resulting in an acceleration of the
maturity of GNW's debt. Such an event would trigger a multi-notch downgrade.
Fitch. however, believes the likelihood of this event taking place to be low. As
a result, Fitch expects GNW will continue to provide reasonable support to its
US mortgage insurance operations. Since the business currently being written by
that operation is profitable, Fitch believes GNW will seek to maintain
sufficient capital to continue writing new business but, at a minimum, at least
enough capital for a solvent runoff if new business writing was to cease. Fitch
has affirmed the following ratings: Genworth Life Insurance Company; Genworth
Life and Annuity Insurance Company; Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York;
--IFS at 'A-'; Genworth Global Funding Trusts; --Long-term rating at 'A-'. The
