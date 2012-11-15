Nov 15 - U.S. large, complex banks modestly improved their regulatory
capital ratios and overall credit quality in the third quarter, and we expect
bank credit quality to continue to improve through the rest of 2012 and at least
into early next year, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services, titled "U.S. Large, Complex Banks Search For Revenue As Net Interest
Margins Are Likely To Decline." However, top-line revenue growth likely will
remain subpar, in line with our expectation for relatively tepid economic growth
of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013.
"We expect low interest rates will keep pressure on revenues, but earning
asset growth in the form of commercial and industrial and auto lending should
partially offset the interest rate downdraft," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Carmen Manoyan. "And higher operating costs related to new regulation
and mortgage servicing will continue to mitigate the impact of
expense-reduction initiatives. But we see the opportunity for positive
operating leverage for some aggressive cost cutters."
"Although we expect credit quality to continue to improve for some loan
categories, the rate of improvement is slowing as the credit cycle matures, as
evidenced by more normal charge-off levels," said Ms. Manoyan. We also note
that capital build should taper off as most large, complex banks estimate that
they are now approaching anticipated Basel III Tier 1 common capital minimum
thresholds on a fully phased-in basis (including proposed G-SIB buffers). In
addition, liquidity should remain well above precrisis levels.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.