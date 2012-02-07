Feb 7 - -- ING Financial Markets LLC (INGFM) is the registered U.S. broker/dealer and indirect subsidiary of ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1). -- We consider INGFM core to ING Bank based on our group rating methodology. -- We are assigning 'A+/A-1' ratings on INGFM. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the rating outlook on ING Bank. Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on ING Financial Markets LLC (INGFM), the registered U.S. broker/dealer and indirect subsidiary of ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable. "We classify INGFM as a core subsidiary of ING Bank under our group rating methodology, so the ratings on INGFM are the same as those on its parent," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "INGFM is the hub for ING Bank's U.S. financial markets business, which we believe to be core to the overall group strategy. This classification reflects INGFM's close operational integration with ING, which includes a coordinated approach to risk management." We understand that ING is separately organized, mainly for regulatory reasons. ING has shown financial support for INGFM by providing capital infusions and making liquidity available, helping to maintain a strong regulatory capital position. Based in New York, INGFM facilitates global access for ING Bank offices to U.S. markets and clients. It offers equity and fixed-income securities services, securities lending, repurchase and resale transactions, underwriting, and clearing and custodial services for affiliates. The outlook is stable, as it is on ING Bank. We expect the ratings on INGFM to move in line with those on ING Bank. We could lower the ratings if we no longer consider INGFM to be core to ING Bank. This could occur if INGFM's operating performance remains weak for a sustained period, or if its activities become less important to ING. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- ING Bank And Groep Ratings Affirmed On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Matthew Albrecht, CFA, New York 212-438-1867; matthew_albrecht@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Alexandre Birry, London 44 (0) 20 7176 7108; alexandre_birry@standardandpoors.com