-- Italy-based international publisher of classified directories SEAT
PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) has decided not to proceed with the coupon payment on
its senior secured bonds due on Jan. 31, 2012.
-- Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we view this payment deferral as
tantamount to a selective default.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
SEAT to 'D' (Default) from 'SD' (Selective Default).
-- We are also lowering our issue rating on SEAT's senior secured bonds
to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based international publisher of
classified directories SEAT PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) to 'D' (Default)
from 'SD' (Selective Default).
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on SEAT's outstanding EUR750
million senior secured bonds due 2017 to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating
on this debt instrument remains unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
All our other issue and recovery ratings on SEAT's debt are unchanged.
The downgrade of SEAT's EUR750 million senior secured bonds reflects the
company's failure to pay its coupon payment on this instrument within five
business days after the scheduled due date. The payment due date was Jan. 31,
2012. The downgrade of SEAT reflects our understanding that SEAT has now
failed to pay all, or substantially all, of its obligations as they came due.
SEAT is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet. The company's
decision not to pay its coupon payment was consistent with its recent
resolution not to pay maturity payments on the subordinated notes at related
entity Lighthouse International Co. S.A. and on SEAT's senior secured bank
debt, pending negotiations for the approval of a consensual restructuring
agreement by all stakeholders involved.
Under our criteria "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use
Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, we consider the extension
of a payment maturity as tantamount to a default if the payment is not made
within five business days after the scheduled due date. This is irrespective
of any grace period stipulated in the indenture.
We will examine the progress on SEAT's pending debt restructuring over the
coming months in the context of the company's aim to reduce leverage in a way
that is agreeable to all the main stakeholders. If and when SEAT emerges from
any form of reorganization, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account
the factors that precipitated the default, as well as any gains from the
reorganization process.
