Nov 15 - The number of entities poised for upgrades increased to 239 as of
October 31 from 230 as of October 11, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services report published today titled Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And
Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Increase In Number Of
Potential Upgrades Does Not Yet Signify A Reversal In Rating Trend.
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research defines potential upgrades as
issuers that are rated 'AA+' to 'B-' with either positive outlooks or on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
"The count is now up 10% since July 2012," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard
& Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "This is the first time since November
2010 that the number of potential upgrades has increased for three consecutive
months."
However, it is too early to identify the increase as a shift to an overall
positive trend, because the gap between the potential upgrades and downgrades
widened as the number of potential downgrades increased to 599 from 589.
Moreover, the count of potential upgrades is still significantly lower than
the five-year moving average of 243. The number of potential bond upgrades has
been in the low-200s since the beginning of 2012, averaging 224 during the
past 10 months. This compares with an average of 252 during the last two years
and 246 during the last recession (December 2007 through June 2009).
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.