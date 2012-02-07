OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on six classes from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-TOP26, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's eight specially serviced assets. -- We lowered our rating on class G to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on six classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-TOP26, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction structure and the liquidity available to the trust. The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's eight ($77.2 million, 4.2%) assets with the special servicer. We lowered our rating on class G to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-1 and X-2 interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Our analysis included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.67x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 100.2%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.03x and an LTV ratio of 142.5%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 71.0% and 33.8%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude the transaction's eight ($77.2 million, 4.2%) specially serviced assets. We separately estimated losses for these assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. As of the Jan. 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced total monthly interest shortfalls of $251,915, due primarily to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts of $121,066 and special servicing fees and workout fees totaling $17,839. The interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class F. We expect that the interest shortfalls affecting class G will continue for the foreseeable future, and consequently we lowered our rating on this class to 'D (sf)'. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, eight ($77.2 million, 4.2%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management LLC. The reported payment status of these specially serviced assets is as follows: one ($10.0 million, 0.5%) is real estate owned (REO); two ($31.6 million, 1.7%) are in foreclosure; two ($19.8 million, 1.1%) are 90-plus-days delinquent; two ($12.1 million, 0.7%) are matured balloon loans; and one ($3.7 million, 0.2%) is current. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $23.6 million were in effect for three of the specially serviced assets. The Holiday Inn - Santa Maria loan ($22.3 million, 1.2%), the largest specially serviced asset, is secured by a 207-room lodging property in Santa Maria, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in March 2010 and the payment status is reported as being in foreclosure. Recent financial reporting information is not available. There is an ARA of $9.8 million in effect against the loan, for which we expect a moderate loss upon resolution. The seven remaining specially serviced assets have individual balances that represent less than 1.0% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $13.8 million are in effect against two of the assets. We estimated losses for all seven remaining specially serviced assets and arrived at a weighted average loss severity of 46.7%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a trust balance of $1.85 billion, down from $2.11 billion at issuance. The pool currently includes 217 loans and one REO asset. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., provided financial information for 90.9% of the pool (by balance), the majority of which reflected full-year 2010 or partial-year 2011 data. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.76x for the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.67x and 100.2%, respectively, which exclude the transaction's eight ($77.2 million, 4.2%) specially serviced assets, for which we separately estimated losses. To date, the trust has experienced $27.6 million in principal losses related to eight assets. Ninety-one loans ($565.2 million, 30.6%), including three ($135.5 million, 7.3%) of the top 10 loans in the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. Forty ($175.3 million, 9.5%) loans have a reported DSC under 1.10x, 28 ($121.9 million, 6.6%) of which have a reported DSC under 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $636.9 million (34.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 2.05x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.78x and 94.9%, respectively. Three ($135.5 million, 7.3%) of the top 10 loans in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist and are discussed below. The Viad Corporate Center loan ($56.0 million, 3.0%), the fifth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.99x as of the six months ended June 30, 2011. The loan is secured by a 476,424-sq.-ft. office property in Phoenix. Reported occupancy was 77.0% as of June 30, 2011. The 909 A Street loan ($48.0 million, 2.6%), the sixth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to other default risk because the sole tenant may vacate the property. The master servicer stated that it is in the process of contacting the borrower for updated information. The loan is secured by a 210,186-sq.-ft. office property in Tacoma, Wash. Reported DSC was 1.62x as of Dec. 31, 2010, and reported occupancy was 100.0% as of June 30, 2011. The Overlook II loan ($31.5 million, 1.7%), the eighth-largest loan in the pool, is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 1.03x for the six months ended June 30, 2011. The loan is secured by a 254,658-sq.-ft. office property in Atlanta. Reported occupancy was 77.0% as of June 30, 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the lowered and affirmed ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, published Nov. 3, 2010. -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010. -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published April 15, 2010. -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 21, 2009. -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. RATINGS LOWERED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-TOP26 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) B BB (sf) BB+ (sf) 6.77 C BB- (sf) BB (sf) 5.77 D B (sf) BB- (sf) 4.20 E B- (sf) B+ (sf) 3.34 F CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 2.35 G D (sf) CCC- (sf) 1.35 RATINGS AFFIRMED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-TOP26 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 29.17 A-3 AAA (sf) 29.17 A-AB AAA (sf) 29.17 A-4 AAA (sf) 29.17 A-1A AAA (sf) 29.17 A-M A (sf) 17.75 A-J BBB (sf) 9.05 X-1 AAA (sf) N/A X-2 AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable. Primary Credit Analyst: Gregory Ramkhelawan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3041; gregory_ramkhelawan@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691; della_cheung@standardandpoors.com