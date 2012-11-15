Nov 15 - With the U.S. facing a potential fiscal cliff and Europe dealing
with its debt crisis, the biggest risks facing the U.S. collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) market are macroeconomic, according to a recent structured
credit roundtable discussion hosted by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Panelists included senior CLO research analysts from five investment banks that
follow the CLO sector. The report, titled "CLO Issuance Is Booming, But What Are
The Risks?" was published Nov. 8, 2012.
Despite the macroeconomic risks, the panelists maintained a positive outlook
on the market overall. "Among the five panelists, they projected increased
issuance volume in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stephen
Anderberg, who moderated the panel. "Their predictions ranged from $50 billion
to $70 billion of U.S. CLO issuance next year. In addition, they projected a
stable outlook for the performance of existing transactions."
Besides global macroeconomic risks, the panelists also discussed where they
see the most value among primary and secondary CLO transactions and different
places within the CLO capital structure, as well as trends among CLOs issued
before the credit crisis ("CLOs 1.0") and those issued after ("CLOs 2.0"), and
differences in expectations for U.S. and European CLOs.
Finally, with new regulations coming to the fore, participants revealed where
they see the market heading in 2013 and beyond.
