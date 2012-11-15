Nov 15 - With the U.S. facing a potential fiscal cliff and Europe dealing with its debt crisis, the biggest risks facing the U.S. collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market are macroeconomic, according to a recent structured credit roundtable discussion hosted by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Panelists included senior CLO research analysts from five investment banks that follow the CLO sector. The report, titled "CLO Issuance Is Booming, But What Are The Risks?" was published Nov. 8, 2012. Despite the macroeconomic risks, the panelists maintained a positive outlook on the market overall. "Among the five panelists, they projected increased issuance volume in 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stephen Anderberg, who moderated the panel. "Their predictions ranged from $50 billion to $70 billion of U.S. CLO issuance next year. In addition, they projected a stable outlook for the performance of existing transactions." Besides global macroeconomic risks, the panelists also discussed where they see the most value among primary and secondary CLO transactions and different places within the CLO capital structure, as well as trends among CLOs issued before the credit crisis ("CLOs 1.0") and those issued after ("CLOs 2.0"), and differences in expectations for U.S. and European CLOs. Finally, with new regulations coming to the fore, participants revealed where they see the market heading in 2013 and beyond. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.