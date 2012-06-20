June 20 - May 2012. Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled 'Colombian Departments' Direct Debt Continues Upward Trend'. Fitch sees a systematic growth in Colombian departmental indebtedness. Even so, long-term sustainability of the stock of debt continues to be stable. Departments in Colombia raised their direct debt 55% during the last administration (2008-2011). In 2011, total debt raised up to COP3 billion (including Bogota, this figure would raise up to COP4.7 billion). Major disbursements took place during the last quarter of 2011, explained mainly by the conclusion of last administration's four-year development plans. Nonetheless, compared to the previous administration (2007), debt rose about 1.44x. Debt-to-departmental GDP ratios have increased during the last four years, meaning growing leverage among departments. Debt burden, in relation to economic output, averages a median of 0.5%. Furthermore, debt in relation to recurrent annual resources available has maintained relatively stable through the last five years among most departments. Almost all departments still have low ratios and for those whose sustainability has deteriorated, Fitch believes it has not weakened to alarming levels. In Fitch's opinion, public policies adopted by the national government to control indebtedness in Local and Regional Governments (LRGs) have had a positive impact on their credit worthiness. It has prevented subnational over-indebtedness problems and further possible consequences. Fitch expects borrowing to lessen, at least in the short term. As per the new royalties general system, LRGs may receive extra resources which must be used to finance strategic investments. In addition, local interest rates have been increasing in order to control possible over-heating of the Colombian economy. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and