Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' rating of the following
securities issued by Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3
(AMEX: NII), a municipal closed-end fund managed by Nuveen Fund
Advisors, Inc. (NFA) and sub-advised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM):
--$28,725,000 of MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (MTP Shares), series 2015, with
a liquidation preference of $10 per share, due March 1, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating is based on asset coverage provided to the MTP Shares by the
fund's portfolio, structural protections afforded by mandatory deleveraging
provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory
parameters that govern the fund's operations and the capabilities of NFA as
investment advisor and NAM as sub-advisor.
LEVERAGE
As of Dec. 30, 2011, the fund's pro forma leverage was approximately $36.2
million, or 39% of the total assets of $93.9 million. Leverage consisted of
$28.7 million of series 2015 MTP Shares and $7.5 million of floating-rate
certificates of tender option bonds.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Dec. 30, 2011, the fund's asset coverage ratio for total outstanding
preferred shares, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of
1940, was approximately 311%, which is in excess of the minimum asset coverage
of 225% required by the fund's governing documents (Preferred Asset Coverage
Test).
Additionally, the fund's Dec. 30, 2011 effective leverage ratio for both
preferred shares and floating-rate certificates of tender option bonds of 39%
was below the maximum leverage ratio of 50% required by the fund's governing
documents (Effective Leverage Test).
Should the Preferred Asset Coverage Test decline below its threshold amount or
the Effective Leverage Test increase above its threshold amount, the governing
documents' mandatory redemption provisions will require the fund to reduce the
leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the applicable
overcollateralization test(s).
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on the fund to assess the strength of the
structural protections available to the MTP Shares compared to the rating
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria. These tests
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the fund's leverage
and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of its operating and
investment guidelines.
Only under remote circumstances, such as increasing tender option bond leverage
while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to 80% 'BBB', 10+ years to maturity
bonds and 20% high yield bonds, did the asset coverage available to the MTP
Shares fall below the 'AAA' threshold, and instead passed at an 'AA' rating
level.
Given the highly unlikely nature of these stress scenarios, combined with their
minimal rating impact, Fitch views the fund's permitted investments, municipal
issuer diversification framework and mandatory deleveraging mechanisms as
consistent with an 'AAA' rating.
FUND PROFILE
Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 is a diversified,
closed-end management investment company that commenced investment operations in
2002. The fund's investment objectives include providing current income exempt
from regular federal and North Carolina income tax.
The fund pursues its objectives, under normal circumstances, by investing at
least 80% of its managed assets in such tax-exempt municipal securities.
Furthermore, under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of
managed assets in investment grade quality municipal securities, at the time of
purchase, or unrated securities judged to be of comparable quality by NAM. At
the time of purchase, not more than 20% of the fund's managed assets may be
invested in securities rated below 'BBB', and not more than 10% of the fund's
managed assets may be invested in securities rated below 'B-' by Fitch or of
comparable quality by other global rating agencies, or in unrated securities
that are judged to be of comparable quality by NAM.
THE ADVISOR
NFA is the fund's investment advisor, responsible for the fund's overall
investment strategy and its implementation. NAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of
NFA and oversees the day-to-day operations of the fund. NFA is a subsidiary of
Nuveen Investments. Founded in 1898, Nuveen Investments and its affiliates had
approximately $198 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Fitch notes that the fund has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative transactions which may not be captured by the fund's Preferred Asset
Coverage Test or Effective Leverage Test. The fund does not currently engage in
derivative activities and does not envision engaging in material amounts of such
activity in the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the fund's
investment guidelines and could run counter to the fund's investment objective
of achieving tax-exempt income. Should material derivative exposure be utilized
in the future, this could have potential negative rating implications if it
adversely affects asset coverage available to the rated MTP Shares.
As described above, the rating assigned to the MTP Shares may be sensitive to
material changes in the leverage composition, credit quality of portfolio assets
or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0528
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Russ Thomas
Director
+1-312-368-3189
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
NFA.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Tax-Exempt CEFs Change Leverage' (June 17, 2011);
--'Tax-Exempt Closed-End Funds Weather Price Declines' (Feb. 2, 2011);
--'Closed-End Funds: Evolving Use of Leverage and Derivatives' (Sept. 27, 2010);
--'Closed-End Funds: Redemptions Provide Some Liquidity to Illiquid ARPS Market'
(Aug. 31, 2010).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
Tax-Exempt CEFs Change Leverage (ARPS Balances Reduced; New Securities Provide
Flexibility)
Closed-End Funds: Evolving Use of Leverage and Derivatives
Closed-End Funds: Redemptions Provide Some Liquidity to Illiquid ARPS Market
