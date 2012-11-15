Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on San Francisco
Community College District's (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$28.1 million 2002 general obligation (GO) bonds (election of 2001, series A)
downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'.
The ratings are removed from Negative Watch and assigned a Negative Outlook..
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the district. The board of supervisors of
the city and county of San Francisco (the city) is obligated to levy and collect
ad valorem taxes upon all property within the district subject to taxation,
without limitation to rate and amount, to pay debt service on the bonds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BALLOT MEASURES OFFER REPRIEVE: The recent voter approval of two key ballot
measures reduces the threat of mid-year cuts in fiscal 2013 and will boost
district revenues over the next eight years. The downgrade to 'A-' reflects the
risk of continuing financial challenges despite improved revenues if the
district is unable to make substantial expenditure reductions.
POTENTIAL LOSS OF ACCREDITATION: The district is actively engaged in efforts to
retain its accreditation, which will require numerous reforms to address a
lengthy history of operational dysfunction. The outcomes of a loss of
accreditation are unclear, but the most likely scenario would involve a takeover
of the district's functions by a neighboring community college district, with no
impairment of debt service.
MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES: The threatened loss of accreditation results from the
district's longstanding underfunding of administrative functions and a shared
governance structure that has reduced management authority and hindered the
district's ability to react to changing fiscal circumstances. In order to
maintain current operations the district must demonstrate it is in compliance
with accreditation standards by March 2013.
FINANCIAL REPORTING WEAKNESSES: Audits of the district's recent financial
statements note multiple and recurring material weaknesses in financial
reporting, which raise concerns regarding the accuracy of reported financial
data and financial management more generally.
STRONG ECONOMY AND TAX BASE: The district is coterminous with the City and
County of San Francisco (GO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch) and is supported by a
resilient local economy and strong tax base.
MIXED LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS: Direct and overlapping debt levels are moderate
but the district faces substantial liabilities for employee pensions and other
post-employment benefits.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
FAILURE TO ADDRESS STRUCTURAL IMBALANCE: The district's inability to make
progress towards structural balance would create additional downward pressure on
the rating.
OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION: Failure to complete an orderly transition in the event
of accreditation loss would leave the district unable to continue as a going
concern, and likely result in a multi-notch downgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE:
BALLOT MEASURES RELIEVE PRESSURE; FISCAL CHALLENGES REMAIN
The approvals of state Proposition 30 and local Proposition A remove the threat
of large mid-year cuts for the district and provide a sizable boost to funding
over the next eight years. The district assumed passage of Proposition 30 in
its budget for fiscal 2013 and the measure reduces the likelihood of state cuts
to community colleges in future years as well. Passage of Proposition A was not
assumed in the district's fiscal 2013 budget and is estimated to raise $16
million (equal to 8% of fiscal 2011 revenues) in each of the next eight years.
The district's finances remain severely stressed despite these positive
developments and multi-year projections forecast a return to deficit operations
by fiscal 2015. The district's budget for 2013 was balanced largely with
one-time concessions from employees but large, recurring cuts will be required
to restore structural balance. Available fund balances dropped to approximately
$4.5 million (2.25% of unrestricted revenues) at the end of fiscal 2012, as
compared to a 5% minimum state standard for similar institutions.
Employee benefits have been a significant cost driver for the district, with a
6% compound annual growth rate over the past five years and more generous
provisions than similar institutions. In addition, the district employs
substantially more teachers and staff per student than its peers. The
district's success in attaining structural balance will depend on its ability to
reduce employee salary and benefits costs, which comprise approximately 92% of
its unrestricted budget.
POTENTIAL LOSS OF ACCREDITATION
The district faces a March 2013 deadline from its regional accrediting
commission to show cause for why its accreditation should be continued. The
show-cause order follows the district's inability to address concerns first
raised by the commission in 2006, and represents the final step prior to loss of
accreditation. The district has also been directed to develop a plan of closure
in the event its accreditation is not maintained.
Key factors contributing to the threatened loss of accreditation include
inadequate administrative leadership, lack of attention to planning and
self-assessment, and a failure to react to changing fiscal circumstances. The
most likely outcome of a loss of accreditation would appear to be a takeover of
the district's operations by a neighboring community college, as has occurred
elsewhere in the state. A rating downgrade is likely if the district is unable
to successfully manage such a transition.
FINANCIAL REPORTING CHALLENGES
The district's administrative weaknesses are also reflected in its financial
reporting. Recent audits have noted multiple deficiencies in internal controls
related to financial reporting, increasing the potential for errors in the
district's financial statements. The total number of audit findings has
declined over the past several years, but the number of material weaknesses, the
most severe category of deficiency, has increased. These findings raise
concerns for Fitch regarding the accuracy of reported financial information.
STRONG ECONOMY AND TAX BASE
The district benefits from a booming local economy and growing tax base. As of
August 2012, year-over-year employment levels had increased by 3.6% and
unemployment was close to a full percentage point below the national average and
3 percentage points under the state rate. The city's housing market retained
much of its strength through the recession and strong demand from the technology
sector has continued to bolster commercial values. Taxable assessed value
growth remained positive throughout the recent downturn and grew by 4% for
fiscal 2013.
MIXED LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS
The district's direct long-term debts are limited to its GO issuances, which are
funded from voter-approved property tax overrides restricted to this purpose.
Overlapping debt levels are elevated at $6,581 per capita, reflecting the small
size of the city's population relative to its tax base. Overlapping debt
levels are moderate relative to taxable values, at 3.3% of TAV.
The district participates in two state-sponsored pension plans in addition to a
plan sponsored by the city of San Francisco. Total pension costs are manageable
at about 7% of unrestricted general fund spending, but are likely to increase in
coming years to offset recent investment losses and low funding ratios. OPEB
costs are funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, resulting in a growing liability for
these benefits.