Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based JSC Sitronics's (Sitronics) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sitronics's senior unsecured foreign currency rating at 'B-'. The agency has also affirmed its Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, its senior unsecured local currency rating at 'B-', National Long-term rating at 'BB-(rus)' with a Negative Outlook and national senior unsecured rating at 'BB-(rus)'. The affirmation reflects the tangible support from Sitronics's parent JSFC Sistema ('BB-', Stable) and its material financial exposure to this subsidiary. The company's standalone profile is below the 'B-' level, but due to the moderate-to-strong linkage (now through JSC RTI) and evidences of tangible support from Sistema, Sitronics's IDR is notched up. Fitch believes this support would likely remain in place only if investment into Sitronics retains positive equity value and does not expose the holding to significant additional losses. The Negative Outlook reflects the company's continuing operational difficulties and its inability to turn around the company's financial performance. Fitch estimates that Sitronics's leverage is likely to increase by end-11 primarily due to expected weaker EBITDA generation, while net debt by end-11 is unlikely to increase materially. As the result, net debt/EBITDA leverage is likely to increase by end-11 closer to 6.0x compared to 5.3x at end-10. Sitronics's margins, which have been generally low and volatile during the past few years, declined in 2011 with the company's reported OIBDA margin for the first nine months of 2011 at only 4.4% compared with 7.4% for the same period in 2010. The company's revenue in the same period substantially grew by 36% to USD926.7m from USD682.5m . Fitch believes that margins may improve after the launch of 90-nanometre integrated circuit production, although are likely to stay below 2010 levels (EBITDA margin in 2010 was 10.5%) in the short-to-mid-term. Due to this and high interest payments, free cash flow (FCF) generation is likely to remain negative in the short-to-medium term. The company have successfully refinanced or rescheduled all its debt with maturity in 2011 and by end-11 is likely to accumulate an adequate cash position to meet short-term obligations during 2012. In November, Sitronics refinanced a USD230m loan from the Bank of Moscow by signing a new seven-year loan agreements for the same amount with JSC RTI. During 2011 Intracom Telecom (a subsidiary of Sitronics where it has 51%) reduced a EUR120m syndicated loan by EUR30m and at end-2011 extended this loan for two months with an option to extend further (Sitronics guarantees 51% of this debt which had maturity in July 2010). Sitronics's cash position at end of June-11 was USD127mln in cash and cash equivalents (USD152m end of June-10), but by end-11 the cash position is likely to improve due to the expected cash inflow from working capital in Q411 in line with 2010 (cash end-10 was USD262m). Fitch expects Sitronics to be able to pay interest with internal cash flow, although funds from operations (FFO)/interest payments which fell below 2.0x in 2010 is estimated by Fitch to remain in that territory in the mid-term. Sitronics still remains heavily reliant on orders from Sistema, which accounted for 40.2% of its revenue in 2010, although this concentration adds some stability to the company's sales. Overall, although Sitronics is a niche player with strong positions in several markets within the Russian and CIS territories, Fitch believes that the company will find it difficult to close the competitive gap with other global companies due to its small scale and focus on less-advanced technologies. Ongoing financial support from Sistema remains critical for Sitronics's operating sustainability due to its weak FCF generation, high leverage and substantial refinancing risks. Sistema's financial exposure to Sitronics is material. Sistema effectively protects Rosnano's USD230m investment into Sitronics-Nano, a JV with Sitronics, through a put option mechanism. Fitch notes that the company's IDR might be downgraded if Sitronics were not able to repay its domestic bonds of RUB2bn and RUB3bn with an investor put option in June 2012 and October 2012 respectively, if Sistema's support would start to weaken and/or if last 12 months EBITDA (in Fitch's metrics) margin would decline below 6%. Fitch also affirmed the 'B-' local currency and 'BB-(rus)' national instrument ratings to Sitronics two domestic exchanged-traded Ruble bonds as follows: series one RUB2bn bond with a stated maturity in June 2013 and investor put option in June 2012 and series two RUB3bn bond with a stated maturity in October 2013 and investor put option in October 2012. 