Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based JSC Sitronics's
(Sitronics) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with
a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sitronics's senior unsecured foreign
currency rating at 'B-'. The agency has also affirmed its Long-term local
currency IDR at 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, its senior unsecured local
currency rating at 'B-', National Long-term rating at 'BB-(rus)' with a Negative
Outlook and national senior unsecured rating at 'BB-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects the tangible support from Sitronics's parent JSFC
Sistema ('BB-', Stable) and its material financial exposure to this subsidiary.
The company's standalone profile is below the 'B-' level, but due to the
moderate-to-strong linkage (now through JSC RTI) and evidences of tangible
support from Sistema, Sitronics's IDR is notched up. Fitch believes this support
would likely remain in place only if investment into Sitronics retains positive
equity value and does not expose the holding to significant additional losses.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's continuing operational difficulties
and its inability to turn around the company's financial performance.
Fitch estimates that Sitronics's leverage is likely to increase by end-11
primarily due to expected weaker EBITDA generation, while net debt by end-11 is
unlikely to increase materially. As the result, net debt/EBITDA leverage is
likely to increase by end-11 closer to 6.0x compared to 5.3x at end-10.
Sitronics's margins, which have been generally low and volatile during the past
few years, declined in 2011 with the company's reported OIBDA margin for the
first nine months of 2011 at only 4.4% compared with 7.4% for the same period in
2010. The company's revenue in the same period substantially grew by 36% to
USD926.7m from USD682.5m . Fitch believes that margins may improve after the
launch of 90-nanometre integrated circuit production, although are likely to
stay below 2010 levels (EBITDA margin in 2010 was 10.5%) in the
short-to-mid-term. Due to this and high interest payments, free cash flow (FCF)
generation is likely to remain negative in the short-to-medium term.
The company have successfully refinanced or rescheduled all its debt with
maturity in 2011 and by end-11 is likely to accumulate an adequate cash position
to meet short-term obligations during 2012. In November, Sitronics refinanced a
USD230m loan from the Bank of Moscow by signing a new seven-year loan agreements
for the same amount with JSC RTI. During 2011 Intracom Telecom (a subsidiary of
Sitronics where it has 51%) reduced a EUR120m syndicated loan by EUR30m and at
end-2011 extended this loan for two months with an option to extend further
(Sitronics guarantees 51% of this debt which had maturity in July 2010).
Sitronics's cash position at end of June-11 was USD127mln in cash and cash
equivalents (USD152m end of June-10), but by end-11 the cash position is likely
to improve due to the expected cash inflow from working capital in Q411 in line
with 2010 (cash end-10 was USD262m). Fitch expects Sitronics to be able to pay
interest with internal cash flow, although funds from operations (FFO)/interest
payments which fell below 2.0x in 2010 is estimated by Fitch to remain in that
territory in the mid-term.
Sitronics still remains heavily reliant on orders from Sistema, which accounted
for 40.2% of its revenue in 2010, although this concentration adds some
stability to the company's sales. Overall, although Sitronics is a niche player
with strong positions in several markets within the Russian and CIS territories,
Fitch believes that the company will find it difficult to close the competitive
gap with other global companies due to its small scale and focus on
less-advanced technologies.
Ongoing financial support from Sistema remains critical for Sitronics's
operating sustainability due to its weak FCF generation, high leverage and
substantial refinancing risks. Sistema's financial exposure to Sitronics is
material. Sistema effectively protects Rosnano's USD230m investment into
Sitronics-Nano, a JV with Sitronics, through a put option mechanism.
Fitch notes that the company's IDR might be downgraded if Sitronics were not
able to repay its domestic bonds of RUB2bn and RUB3bn with an investor put
option in June 2012 and October 2012 respectively, if Sistema's support would
start to weaken and/or if last 12 months EBITDA (in Fitch's metrics) margin
would decline below 6%.
Fitch also affirmed the 'B-' local currency and 'BB-(rus)' national instrument
ratings to Sitronics two domestic exchanged-traded Ruble bonds as follows:
series one RUB2bn bond with a stated maturity in June 2013 and investor put
option in June 2012 and series two RUB3bn bond with a stated maturity in October
2013 and investor put option in October 2012.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergei Egorov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
6, Gasheka St
Moscow 125047
Secondary Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Committee Chairperson
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: + 7 495 956 9903, Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103,
Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, and
'Rating European Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors,' dated 12 March
2010, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
