June 20 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Models --
First-Quarter 2012June 20 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S.
Retailers, including:
--The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--Burlington Coat Factory Investment Holdings, Inc. (BCF) (as of Oct. 29, 2011)
--Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Feb. 26, 2012)
--Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Dec. 31, 2011)
--Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Mar. 3, 2012)
--Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
--SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Feb. 25, 2012)
--Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of Jan. 28, 2012)
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which
is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers',
May 12, 2011.
